Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Hibernian, Dundee Utd, St Johnstone, Morelos, Gomes
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is set to end any uncertainty over his future by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club. (Glasgow Times)
Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted Colombia international Morelos is 'very positive' about signing a new deal on Monday. (Sky Sports)
Meanwhile, Van Bronckhorst has called for consistency from his players as they aim to wrestle the title back off rivals Celtic. (Daily Record)
Rumours linking Celtic with Manchester City defensive midfielder Claudio Gomes are wide of the mark. (Football Scotland)
Aberdeen are keen on signing Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson on loan. The 24-year-old is next on manager Jim Goodwin's transfer list following the capture of Callum Roberts on Monday. (Daily Record)
Australia defender Aziz Behich is on the brink of joining Dundee United as Jack Ross looks to add the experienced left-back to his squad. (Daily Record)
Celtic are set to sign highly-rated teenage defender Justin Osagie from West Ham. (Scottish Sun)
Norwich City boss Dean Smith has hailed Ange Postecoglou's Celtic as a "Premier League team in the making" after their pre-season friendly at the weekend. (Daily Mail)
St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is nearing a comeback from long-term injury. (The Courier, subscription required)
Hibernian have been linked with a move for Uruguayan defender Joaquin Sosa, with reports in the defender's homeland claiming a deal has already been agreed. (Daily Record)
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson claims the Scottish League Cup group-stage format is "set up against" top-flight sides. (Daily Record)