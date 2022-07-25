Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Second half salvo fires Manchester United past Northern Ireland

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Northern Ireland Under-18s 3-2 in the first of two Elite Challenge games between the sides at SuperCupNI.

Conor Scannell fired into the bottom corner for the opener and Lewis Trickett slotted home the second.

After half-time Ethan Williams netted for Man Utd, Jack Kingdon drew his side level and Ethan Ennis scored the winner from close range after 82 minutes.

The sides will meet again at Ballymena Showgrounds on Wednesday evening.

The Manchester United line-up for the encounter at Coleraine Showgrounds featured several of their FA Youth Cup-winning squad which defeated Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in May.

It was Gerard Lyttle's Northern Ireland side who dominated the first half however and went in at half-time two goals to the good.

Glenavon midfielder Scannell smashed a low drive past Tom Myles in the fifth minute, the United goalkeeper failing to collect after the ball bounced in front of him.

Sam Glenfield then glanced a header onto the roof of the net before playing a part in his side's second goal which came in the 15th minute.

Jack Patterson and Glenfield played significant roles in the build-up, the former showing a fine piece of skill to start off the move and the latter providing the pass for Accrington Stanley's Trickett to apply the neat finish into the bottom corner.

Three minutes after the interval Man Utd reduced their deficit when Dan Gore produced some nifty footwork and crossed for Williams to find the net from close range.

The visitors' superiority during the second 45 minutes was further rewarded midway through the half when Sonny Aljofree took advantage of some poor NI defending to flick the ball back for substitute Kingdon to stab home.

Lyttle's team were again punished for being too casual at the back as James Scanlon provided the cross for Ennis's winner to complete the comeback.

The SuperCupNI youth football tournament is being staged for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.