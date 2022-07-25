Sam Bell: Bristol City striker signs new three-year deal
Bristol City forward Sam Bell has signed a new three-year contract.
The 20-year-old, who has come up through the Robins' academy system, has made 10 first-team appearances since his Championship debut in 2020.
He scored his first senior goal during a short loan spell in the National League with Grimsby Town last season.
"I'm really buzzing to be signing a new three-year deal, it's what I've been working hard to achieve," Bell told the club website.