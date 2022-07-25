Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Fulham say they have agreed a deal to sign Israel midfielder Manor Solomon until the end of next June.

The 23-year-old was at Shakhtar Donetsk but can join the Premier League side after Fifa allowed him to suspend his deal with the Ukrainian club.

Fifa ruled external-link foreign players in Ukraine could suspend their contracts following Russia's invasion of the country.

Fulham said Solomon, who has 31 caps for Israel, had exercised this option then agreed terms with them.

The Craven Cottage club added: "After the suspension of the contract, Fifa issued an updated regulation that states that players in this situation cannot be registered until 1 August 2022. As a result, the club will be applying for an international transfer certificate for Solomon on that date."

Solomon moved to Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2019 and, depending on what the situation is at the time, it is thought that he would return to them at the end of his stint with Fulham.

"I'm really happy and delighted to be here at Fulham," he said.

"There are some great players here and I am determined to help Fulham achieve its goals for the year.

"I also want to send a big hug to my friends and supporters in Ukraine. You are in my thoughts."

Fifa ruled on 21 June that, unless they reached an agreement with their club by 30 June, foreign players and coaches could suspend their contracts with Ukrainian clubs until 30 June 2023.

Following that decision, Shakhtar Donetsk are demanding 50m euros (£43m) damages from Fifa for lost transfer fees.

