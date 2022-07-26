Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Paul Warne knows of the fine margins of the Championship but is upbeat ahead of the season

Manager Paul Warne is keeping a positive mindset ahead of Rotherham's return to the Championship, following promotion from League One last term.

The Millers' last second-tier season in 2020-21 saw them relegated after finishing 23rd.

Warne is aware of the competitiveness of the division, but is purely focused on getting the best of the group.

"We just have to try to attack the league with a smile and an enthusiasm," Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"[We have to] stop worrying about what we haven't got and concentrate on what we have got and that's how I'm going to approach the season.

"Every manager has problems at every club. We're all trying to get ourselves as prepped as we can, sign as many as we can and be as strong as we can."

Although there have been some setbacks this summer, such as the loss of key figures Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith to local rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Warne and the Millers have been able to add players.

Peter Kioso, Conor Washington, Cohen Bramall, Tom Eaves, Jamie McCart and Cameron Humphreys have all joined the group.

"I don't think we'll be far off, but it will be a completely clear sheet of paper," Warne added.

"Last time, we were eight minutes away from survival, and only a couple of wins short. We have to stick together.

"We have to be physically resilient, mentally resilient and we have to be prepared for bad times, all times go through slides.

"Different players and different questions asked of us, but hopefully we can get enough wins and look higher than just four places off the bottom, which I find a tad depressing."

One blow before the season is the loss to injury of target man centre-forward Eaves, who arrived from Hull City.

The 30-year-old, who had a short loan spell at the club in 2013, will fill the void left by Smith as a figurehead up front.

"I'm devastated for Eavesy, he came in like an absolute flying machine, but he's done his calf," Warne said.

"He'll miss the first six or seven games I think which is a massive blow for us."