Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe were key parts of Rotherham's promotion-winning side

Boss Darren Moore is confident Sheffield Wednesday have recruited the right "blend" of talent to launch a promotion push again this season.

Moore's Owls lost to Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-finals last season.

Wednesday have signed Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe from Championship side Rotherham and brought other promising additions into the club.

"We've gone for a mix of experience and youth," Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"That's really important for the blend of the team. If you look at the types of players we've gone for, in terms of knowing the level they've certainly played at and been successful at the level.

"But then we've brought in [midfielder] Tyreeq Bakinson who's 23, [defender] Akin Famewo is 23."

Although Moore was disappointed to miss out external-link on an unnamed player, who opted to join a Championship club, he is also upbeat about the amount of experience available despite losing Sam Hutchinson, who joined Reading.

In addition to new arrivals including defender Ihiekwe and striker Smith, two players with more than 700 career appearances between them, there are others with extensive CVs such as playmaker Barry Bannan, defender Liam Palmer and versatile Callum Paterson in the squad already.

"We've got some wonderful leaders, I can see that Sam Vokes is a leader, David Stockdale is a leader, Ihiekwe, Smith, I can go on and on, aided by some of the existing players we have here.

"We've just got to keep that momentum moving forward."