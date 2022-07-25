Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Brighton signed Jensen Weir for £500,000 in July 2020, a move which helped then financially-troubled Wigan pay their players' wages

Morecambe have signed midfielder Jensen Weir on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old began his career at Wigan Athletic and went on to join Brighton in 2020.

He spent last season on loan at League One Cambridge, making 24 appearances and scoring one goal for the club.

"It's something I'm looking forward to, just trying to get into the team, get as many games as I can and do as well as I can," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.