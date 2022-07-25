England manager Sarina Wiegman said the "mentality has been really good" from her players as they prepare for a fourth successive major tournament semi-final on Tuesday.

The last three have ended in defeat, but Wiegman said her team are "strong" as they meet Sweden at Bramall Lane.

England came from behind in extra time to beat Spain in their Euro 2022 quarter-final to reach the last four.

"I have only seen good mentality," said Wiegman, who took over in September.

The 52-year-old, who led the Netherlands to the title in 2017, added: "The confidence in the team has grown, the resilience is good.

"We're really accountable for each other. We're really strong and we can handle some setbacks."

England face Olympic silver medallists Sweden, the highest-ranked side in the competition, for a place in Wembley's final on 31 July.

The Lionesses have not played in a major tournament final since they lost in the 2009 Euros to Germany - and were also beaten 4-3 on penalties by Sweden in the 1984 showpiece after a 1-1 draw over two legs.

"I think it will be a very tight game," Wiegman added. "They have always performed really well. It is going to be difficult, totally different to what we faced against Spain.

"We're very excited of course. Everyone is so focused and so excited. We just hope we can play our style of play and we can win.

"We are aware of their strengths. It will be two opponents who are really equal so we are prepared."

Wiegman would not be drawn on the previous disappointments for England, insisting she was preparing the squad for the "here and now".

"It's necessary to be in the now. I think you have to learn from your experiences, but it's no use to talk about that now," added the Dutchwoman.

"Reaching the semi-finals have been really great already. We just focus on [Tuesday] and that's what it is. I hope the fans will create us lots of energy. We hope we will make them proud again."

'We're on a new journey'

England defender Millie Bright also said it was "hard to compare" previous semi-finals and they are on a "clean slate" at Euro 2022.

The Lionesses are unbeaten in 18 matches under Wiegman and have conceded just one goal so far in the competition.

"We're on a new journey. The youngsters have experienced big losses with their clubs so everyone has those experiences in different ways," added Bright.

"Each semi-final is different. We want to keep building our confidence. I think our resilience in each game is growing every time, but we will fight from start to finish.

"We remain in our own little bubble. Everybody says the pressure is on us, but we stay focused on what we need to do to stay in the games."

'It will be our toughest game so far'

Sweden have reached back-to-back Olympic finals and won bronze at the 2019 World Cup, so it is no surprise they were one of the pre-tournament favourites.

However, England's form in the group stage was impressive and Sweden boss Peter Gerhardsson "accepts" the hosts may be considered favourites in this match.

He said: "To be favourite, that means what you have done. If you have done good things then you can be the favourite - and you have to handle it.

"I think it's better in time to be the favourite because then you have done good things. It is everyone's opinion, I accept everything."

Gerhardsson said his side must play for the visiting fans "in our hearts", but is expecting heavy support for an England side desperate to win the tournament on home soil.

"Sometimes when you're not performing well, the home fans can get on your back," he added. "It's not going to happen tomorrow, they will support England all the way.

"It's an opportunity for them to have the people here, naturally. In our heart we will play for [the visiting fans] and all of the Swedes sitting at home watching the game there."

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson will come up against several of her club team-mates when she lines up for Sweden and the defender has been "really impressed" by England's displays so far.

"It will be our toughest game so far," she said. "We're so ready. This game is what we've been dreaming for and reaching the next stage. We're going to do everything we can.

"Reaching the final, that's all we dream of. The path there would be amazing, but of course I know a lot of the English girls and the stadium will be filled. Winning would be so cool, but I think it would've been no matter who we faced."

Asked how Sweden will deal with the crowd, Eriksson added: "It benefits England, but it'll be extra pressure for them to play well and we'll go out to do everything we possibly can to make it difficult for them."