Lucia Garcia scored in the group stage of the 2022 European Championship

Manchester United have signed Spain striker Lucia Garcia in a deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old joins from Athletic Bilbao, where she scored 63 goals in 161 appearances over six years.

Garcia is United manager Marc Skinner's fifth signing for the new Women's Super League season, which starts on 9 September.

"The fact that a club the size of Manchester United has put their faith in me is a dream come true," she said.

Garcia, who played for Spain at this summer's European Championship, added: "I already feel very much at home here. There's a great family atmosphere at the club, which is the exact environment in which I thrive.

"I will give everything I have on the field to make our fans proud and hopefully score a few goals as well!"

United have also brought in Maya Le Tissier, Grace Clinton, Rachel Williams and Canada forward Adriana Leon during the summer transfer window.