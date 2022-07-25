Last updated on .From the section Wales

lBen Davies started in all of Spurs' last 27 matches in all competitions under manager Antonio Conte

Wales defender Ben Davies has signed a 12-month contract extension that keeps him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2025.

The 29-year-old helped Spurs qualify for the 2022-23 Champions League.

He then played his part in Wales reaching the World Cup later this year in Qatar as they beat Ukraine in a play-off in June

Davies has made 271 appearances for the Premier League club since leaving Swansea in 2014 and his new deal could take him to over 10 years at Spurs.

The 74-times capped player started last season as third choice left-back and then started 34 of 36 matches under new boss Antonio Conte.

"When the opportunity came to extend my contract I was more than happy to do so," said Davies.

"This is a significant amount of time in football, especially when a career is quite short and in football people move around a lot, so it is an honour to still be here and keep it going.

"We've brought players in we hope will improve us as a squad and make us more competitive throughout the season.

"It will be a pretty jam-packed schedule around the World Cup so we need everyone to play their part."