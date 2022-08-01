Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford1Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Watford 1-0 Sheffield United: Hornets give Rob Edwards winning start as manager

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments263

Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro scored four goals in 29 games as Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season

Rob Edwards made a winning start to life as Watford manager as Joao Pedro's goal proved enough to beat Sheffield United in a highly-competitive Championship game at Vicarage Road.

Pedro gave goalkeeper Wes Foderingham no chance from six yards when Ismaila Sarr squared the ball to him after a swift counter-attack following a Blades corner at the opposite end.

The Brazilian had come closest for Watford before the break with a header from Ken Sema's cross which forced Foderingham into a smart save.

United - beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest in last season's play-offs after finishing fifth in the table - have now lost their opening league game in seven out of the past nine seasons.

Both sides have made four signings so far in the summer transfer window - but only one of them, Blades defender Ciaran Clark, started the game.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom was unable to call on Anel Ahmedhodzic after only finding out last week that the Bosnia defender was still subject to a one-game ban from his time with Swedish club Malmo.

Watford made an assertive start with Emmanuel Dennis, in particular, proving a handful for the United defence. He played in Sarr after an early foray down the left, but his fellow forward could only find the side netting.

Dennis scuffed an effort from the edge of the box after Sarr returned the favour. It took United took 20 minutes to produce their first meaningful effort on goal from Sander Berge, while John Fleck and Francisco Sierralta were booked following a clash involving several players.

Watford boss Rob Edwards
Watford appointed Rob Edwards after having three bosses during the 2021-22 season

In Iliman Ndiaye, the Blades had arguably the first half's most poised and skilful player, but he could have done better after holding off Hassane Kamara to take Daniel Jebbison's flick and his shot lacked power to seriously trouble Daniel Bachmann.

Following Pedro's headed effort, Bachmann was called into more serious action, having to adjust his feet quickly before tipping over a curling shot by Jebbison.

United were forced into a change after the break, with Max Lowe replacing the injured Enda Stevens as they waited to take a corner.

Lowe had only been on the pitch for a few seconds when Watford won the ball and broke upfield with Dennis feeding Sarr, who squared for Pedro to coolly slot in.

Reda Khadra, signed on loan from Brighton, was brought on for his debut and Billy Sharp replaced Ndiaye as Heckingbottom - who had been shown a yellow card for protesting after the goal - made four more changes to try to retrieve the situation.

They created very little, though, apart from John Egan's off-target header from Fleck's ball into the box. Watford substitute Rey Manaj - signed from Barcelona on a three-year deal - then forced Foderingham to keep out a low 20-yard drive.

Six minutes of added time gave United hope, but Watford comfortably ran down the clock to take all three points and the first step in their bid to return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

Watford manager Rob Edwards told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I'm delighted with the commitment and the spirit of the lads. We wanted to try and show an intensity in our play and I felt at times in the first half we had it.

"We definitely had it at the start of the second half and we got the goal - and I thought we showed a lot of resilience and calmness to protect it.

"We know we've got quality - but quality alone is not enough. You need to run, you need to fight and work for each other.

"I absolutely loved the feeling, the atmosphere. The supporters were brilliant as soon as I came out, so a massive thank you to them for making it a special night and I'm really pleased we were able to reward that with a win."

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We knew it was going to be a difficult place to come, but we stuck at it and had a good go and we're really disappointed to not take something out of it.

"Probably the only criticism - because the effort was there - is we were a little bit shot-shy and I would have liked to have seen us put the ball in the box a little bit more.

"They've got some good front players, we knew they'd be a threat on the counter, individually and together, they've got big moments in them.

"The goal was a big moment obviously and for five minutes or so after that we lost our composure - after that we regained it, but we didn't have enough at the other end."

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31SierraltaBooked at 25mins
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14KamaraBooked at 90mins
  • 8CleverleyBooked at 45mins
  • 39Kayembe
  • 12Sema
  • 23SarrSubstituted forManajat 81'minutes
  • 25Dennis
  • 10João PedroBooked at 49minsSubstituted forGoslingat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 9Manaj
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 26Hamer

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 26ClarkBooked at 14minsSubstituted forKhadraat 68'minutes
  • 12Egan
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 16NorwoodSubstituted forOsbornat 69'minutes
  • 4FleckBooked at 24mins
  • 3StevensSubstituted forLoweat 55'minutes
  • 8BergeBooked at 90mins
  • 36JebbisonSubstituted forBrewsterat 68'minutes
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forSharpat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 11Khadra
  • 13Lowe
  • 23Osborn
  • 34Gordon
  • 37Amissah
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
19,536

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Sheffield United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Sheffield United 0.

  3. Booking

    Hassane Kamara (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Hassane Kamara (Watford).

  5. Post update

    John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rey Manaj (Watford).

  7. Post update

    George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Sander Berge (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tom Cleverley (Watford).

  12. Post update

    John Fleck (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Dan Gosling replaces João Pedro.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rey Manaj (Watford).

  15. Post update

    John Egan (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rey Manaj (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hassane Kamara.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).

  18. Post update

    Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Rey Manaj replaces Ismaïla Sarr.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Emmanuel Dennis.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

263 comments

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:03 1 Aug

    Good maiden win for Rob Edwards.

  • Comment posted by Gripper Burke, at 22:08 1 Aug

    Let’s hope the three teams relegated from the PL don’t end up getting promoted again. The parachute payments need to be reviewed as they are making the PL a virtual closed shop.

    • Reply posted by Bjorks Chauffeur, at 22:14 1 Aug

      Bjorks Chauffeur replied:
      Totally agree.

  • Comment posted by Arsene Tatters, at 22:10 1 Aug

    Come on you 'orns!!!!

  • Comment posted by Happy Hornet, at 22:41 1 Aug

    Close entertaining game …. Both teams will sit firmly in the upper Championship table this season playing like that. Thought Watford edged it today by being just that bit more clinical in front of goal. Season off to a good start.

    • Reply posted by Just Joking Really, today at 06:44

      Just Joking Really replied:
      Watford were a bit more clinical once. It's a funny old game.

  • Comment posted by Arkham, at 22:19 1 Aug

    Brewster must go down as a very expensive flop.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 22:52 1 Aug

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Sheffield Utd just learnt the hard, rather the expensive, way that getting anyone from Klopp is generally a very bad deal as PSG learnt from Wijnarldum, Juventus learnt from Cann and most obviously Barcelona learnt from Coutinho.

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, at 22:08 1 Aug

    YELLOW!

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 05:45

      SLB replied:
      YELLOW!

  • Comment posted by trialError, at 22:37 1 Aug

    I just hope that Watford do give Edwards a chance. It seems like he has a build a good team. But then again its only one game.

    • Reply posted by Dani A, at 22:40 1 Aug

      Dani A replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Sensible_Opinions, at 23:00 1 Aug

    João Pedro, still only 20, lots of club experience at a good level, plenty of room for development. Has drifted away from the international scene but this could be his breakthrough season.

    A good start to the Championship this month might see him continue his development elsewhere in the Premier League before this window is up…

    Very talented young footballer.

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, at 23:15 1 Aug

      MarktheHorn replied:
      As good as Sarr and Dennis

  • Comment posted by John Howard Norfolk, today at 07:03

    Can Rob be another GT? Hope so.
    Forest Green's loss is our gain.

  • Comment posted by stonehornet, at 22:51 1 Aug

    Careful WFC fans - remember last season - beat Viila on opening day then won 1 more home game all season !

    • Reply posted by The Cloud, today at 09:16

      The Cloud replied:
      True; but the season before that, even with Ivic in charge, we beat Middlesbrough (a dangerous team like Utd) 1-0 and look what happened.
      I hope Pozzo and Duxbury give Edwards his full contract to get Watford on an even keel after the catastrophe of last season. After that, give him longer and see if he can do something special at the club.

  • Comment posted by andrew, at 22:45 1 Aug

    Sheffield Wednesday fans are only here because they are bitter...no doubt they will comment on every Sheffield United game because of there jealousy

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 00:43

    Hornets off to flying start

  • Comment posted by Russian Grenadier 1812, at 22:18 1 Aug

    Great start well done the Watford boys. We'll fly this season.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 06:43

    Same old Blades. Good approach play but inept finishing. Until they have a proven striker they will continue to linger in the Championship.

    • Reply posted by Laughing At TheMiller, today at 10:03

      Laughing At TheMiller replied:
      The Poundland Prince needs to spend some of the parachute money.

  • Comment posted by abc1, today at 01:16

    Great to see Watford start with a win. Onwards and upwards!

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, at 23:12 1 Aug

    Just checked my calender. It's 1st August. PL hasn't started yet and predictions regarding promotion / relegation in the Championship abound.
    Calm down people- many months to go.

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, at 22:54 1 Aug

    That was dire Blades. Are we aware the season has started? Norwood and Berger need to step up and start creating something more than just tip tapping the ball around.

    • Reply posted by Garry, today at 11:45

      Garry replied:
      All the midfield 3 were dire , had all pre season to sort it out , no energy , no forward passes for strikers and don’t get me started on Stevens . Other clubs move forward , we have stood still , this midfield 3 will not get us into top 6.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, at 22:28 1 Aug

    So, there it is. Millwall, Hull and Burnley in the PL next season and Reading, Sheff Utd and Stoke go down.

    Some surprises at both ends of the table, eh? What a great season that was.

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, at 22:33 1 Aug

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      So no more 3rd place playoffs then?

  • Comment posted by Honest_Mo, today at 08:55

    Watford's forward line look like they'll do very well in the championship. 3 quality players.

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 08:45

    I didn't see all the match but I have to say, some of Watford's play was the most wonderful football.

    Keep that up and they're serious contenders.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 1st August 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Millwall11002023
2Hull11002113
3Burnley11001013
4Blackburn11001013
5Blackpool11001013
6Cardiff11001013
7Watford11001013
8Coventry10101101
9Swansea10101101
10West Brom10101101
11Middlesbrough10101101
12Rotherham10101101
13Sunderland10101101
14Birmingham10100001
15Luton10100001
16Preston10100001
17Wigan10100001
18Bristol City100112-10
19Huddersfield100101-10
20Norwich100101-10
21QPR100101-10
22Reading100101-10
23Sheff Utd100101-10
24Stoke100102-20
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport