Aidan Keena (second from right) scored the only goal of the first leg

Conference League: Sligo Rovers v Motherwell (agg 1-0) Venue: The Showgrounds, Sligo Date: Thursday, 28 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Sounds, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Thursday's Europa Conference league qualifier against Sligo Rovers is "do or die" for Motherwell, admits manager Graham Alexander.

The Lanarkshire side must overturn a 1-0 deficit from the Fir Park first leg to reach the third qualifying round.

Alexander feels the clear-cut nature of the tie will help his team succeed.

"We're 1-0 down but we know there are things we can do slightly better which is a real positive for us," he told Motherwell TV.

"We know we have the players to do it but we have to overcome an opponent that's got a 1-0 lead. We'll give it our best shot.

"We knew the tie would be over two legs and we're at the halfway stage. We're well in the game but tomorrow is do-or-die for us. We have to go out and win, which is quite clear, but I like clarity and I think my players like clarity."

The match at The Showgrounds is a sell-out, with at least 300 Motherwell fans making the trip over the Irish Sea.

Aidan Keena's first-half goal at Fir Park gave the League of Ireland side the advantage in the tie, with the eventual winner facing Czechs Sparta Prague or Norway's Viking in the third round.

Those sides are tied at 0-0 following their first-leg meeting in Prague last week.

Alexander believes criticism of last week's performance was slightly over the top and feels if Motherwell are more ruthless, they have a strong chance of progressing.

"We always want to play on the front foot and score goals," he said.

"It doesn't always come off like that but I think you can see from the way we approached the game last week that we created a lot of chances and had a lot of efforts at goal.

"Their goalkeeper and centre-backs played very well to stop us from scoring. We're going to have to test them again.

"When we analysed the game last week, people said we gave a sloppy goal away and I'd agree with that. If you said we were a bit loose in front of goal, I'd agree with that. But all the other stuff I didn't really agree with."