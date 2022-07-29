BBC pundits make Scottish Premiership predictions

We've had the shadow dancing of the League Cup and friendlies - and even one ill-fated European sojourn - but the season gets under way with a vengeance as the Scottish Professional Football League kicks off this weekend.

How do the fans think their respective squads are shaping up? We asked a prominent supporter of each of the 12 Premiership clubs to assess their chances this season...

Erin Grieve, SFF podcast

Rating: 7/10

Height of ambitions this season: Realistically, third in the Scottish Premiership and lifting a cup.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 8/10 - Seems promising so far - quite a significant clear-out and a few players have arrived who look to have real quality. Absolutely devastated to have said farewell to Andy Considine - that definitely still hurts. The new signings look interesting - Bojan Miovski impressed on his debut and so did fellow forward Duk. Our new captain, centre-half Anthony Stewart, seems like he'll have a great impact and it's great to see lots of positivity from the new players.

Player to look out for: Vicente Besuijen - the forward is a great player who was scoring some crackers at our pre-season training camp in Spain.

Player whose time is up (if any): Forward Connor McLennan. With a fairly large squad now, we don't have space for those who aren't at the right level.

Area most needing strengthening: The defence still looks a little suspect and it's also worrying that Liam Scales can't play against parent club Celtic as he looks promising.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Jota - despite the fact that the former Benfica winger wears his Celtic top on his holidays.

Happy with your manager? Yes, I would have happily taken Jim Goodwin as soon as we let Derek McInnes go. Did very well at St Mirren and can be a success at Aberdeen.

One lesson to take into new season: Manage my expectations - last season was a huge shock and all-in-all very disappointing. Got carried away after the 5-1 Hacken win, which was definitely a false dawn. We also need to be shooting towards the Red Shed in the second half!

Amy Canavan, A Celtic State of Mind podcast/The Celtic Way

Rating: 9/10 - No team is perfect. There is always room for improvement, but as things go, Celtic are in a pretty position at this early stage of pre-season.

Height of ambitions: It is imperative to retain the Scottish title and, as always, there is a keen eye on the domestic cups. But I think the true test will come in Europe - Celtic are finally back in the Champions League and building Celtic Park back to the fortress it previously was in European football should be an attainable ambition. Ensuring Europa League football at least post-Christmas should be an aim, too.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 8/10 - If the rating was purely based on incomings, I would comfortably be going for a nine, but due to the losses of midfielders Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton, that rating just drops slightly.

As transfer windows go, this has been a dream so far for Celtic fans. The retention of centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers and winger Jota, who both impressed on loan, and the capture of Benjamin Siegrist, who will provide a more assured back-up to Joe Hart in goal, while left-back Alexandro Bernabei excites.

Player to look out for: I think this will be a huge season for Matt O'Riley. There won't be that competition with Rogic this season for the number 10 jersey, but he will have to go against a - hopefully - fit David Turnbull.

Player whose time is up: Mikey Johnston. The forward has failed to live up to the expectations and hype that previous manager Brendan Rodgers heaped on him.

Area most needing strengthening: It may seem silly asking for this with Aaron Mooy now through the door, but I would feel more equipped if another defensive-minded midfielder was to sign for the club.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Connor Barron as I have been impressed by the young Aberdeen midfielder.

Happy with your manager? I defy any Celtic fan who say they aren't happy with Ange Postecoglou as there hasn't been a manager in my lifetime - I'm a bit young for Martin O'Neill - that has so united the Celtic fanbase.

One lesson to take into new season: Trust Ange Postecoglou!

Alex Marr, @SPFLWatch and @alexmarr98

Rating: 7/10.

Height of ambitions this season: Fifth place in the Premiership is probably the target as the top four is always hard to break into and Aberdeen and Hibs will both get their act together this season. In the last few seasons, United have struggled in the cups, so hopefully a couple of trips to Hampden this season could happen.

It's been a decade since United were last in Europe and getting to the Conference League group stage would be a game changer financially.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 7.5/10 - In terms of the personnel lost, goalkeeper Benji Siegrist is a big blow - he's probably saved United 10-15 points a season - and losing him to Celtic does feel like a double-blow.

It took Jack Ross a while to sign anyone, but securing silky Welsh midfielder Dylan Levitt on permanent deal from Manchester United for £300,000 is probably the best signing of the window in the entire SPFL. Steven Fletcher is a like-for-like improvement on Marc McNulty up front, while midfielder Ian Harkes' contract extension cannot be understated, but at least another three more additions are needed in a very thinly spread squad.

Player to look out for: Mathew Cudjoe. The young Ghanaian midfielder's cameo appearance against Hibs last season showed what his technical ability and he's quickly become a fan favourite.

Player whose time is up: This will probably be Charlie Mulgrew's last season as a first-team player at United, but hopefully we'll still see many more brilliant Sportscene interviews from the veteran defender this season.

Area most needing strengthening: After losing Siegrist, goalkeeper is probably where the club need to strengthen the most. United have brought in Australian Mark Birighitti, but Finland international Saku Eriksson has yet to make a competitive appearance since he arrived in January.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Celtic's Jota is the best player in the Premiership.

Happy with your manager? Tam Courts' exit was obviously a loss, especially given it's the third season in a row were we've lost our manager. The last manager to last two full seasons was Jackie McNamara, which isn't a great record. Despite his questionable dress-sense, Jack Ross does seem a very good appointment and is probably an improvement on Courts.

One lesson to take into new season: If you don't create chances, you don't score. United managed a minor miracle to finish fourth with as few chances and goals as we managed - eighth when it came to expected goals for - last season.

Matthew Harold, From Miko To Chesney blog

Rating: 8/10

Height of ambitions this season: Third place in the Premiership and another cup final appearance.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 8/10. Lawrence Shankland looks to be the penalty box striker Hearts have been crying out for since John Robertson. Getting another young Australian international in defender Kye Rowles is a great coup for the club. Allan Forrest and Jorge Grant should add depth in midfield, especially with the number of European games this season, while young defenders Alex Cochrane and Lewis Neilson can hopefully develop for the future.

Player to look out for: Barrie McKay. Having an entire pre-season with the club and hopefully some weight off his shoulders with the arrivals of Forrest and Grant, we should see an even better player who could be chapping on Steve Clarke's door for a Scotland cap.

Player whose time is up: Gary Mackay-Steven is far too inconsistent, which is the last thing that Hearts need going forward, while Ross Stewart doesn't look like the successor needed in goal as Craig Gordon approaches 40.

Area most needing strengthening: Striker. With Shankland on board, the only other striking options are Liam Boyce and Euan Henderson and someone in the mould of Ellis Simms, who it looks like will not be returning on loan from Everton, would provide another outlet and injury cover.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt.

Happy with your manager? Yes. Robbie Neilson did brilliantly last season to secure third place and reach the Scottish Cup final.

One lesson to take into new season: Don't be afraid when you see the Welcome To Glasgow sign. Too many times last season and, many seasons prior, Hearts turn up at Celtic Park or Ibrox with an inferiority complex. If Hearts can be brave, they can take that step closer to the top.

Steven Brockie, chairman, Carlton Branch Hibernian Supporters Club

Rating: 7.5/10

Height of ambitions this season: Think we will be in the top four of the league and will make it to the semi-finals, at least, of the Scottish Cup. I am putting our exit from the League Cup down to two blips.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 9/10. We have had a good window in terms of player arrivals and we have really strengthened in key positions, bringing competition for places in all areas. I'm excited by a number of the arrivals, such as David Marshall in goal, Kyle McClelland in defence, Nohan Kenneh and Aiden McGeady in midfield and Jair Tavares and Elie Youan up front.

Player to look out for: Lewis Miller at full-back looks a great addition having seen him play recently. He really looks the part - tall, athletic and strong, and reads the game well.

Player whose time is up: We let a few players go at the end of the season, so no player is surplus to requirements in my opinion and the competition for places is hotting up.

Area most needing strengthening: Would like to see us sign another centre-half and striker before the transfer window closes. If I was being really greedy, another hard-tackling, ball-winning midfield player in case Kenneh gets injured.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

Happy with your manager? I have been fortunate to meet and speak to Lee Johnson a couple of times and I am excited by his visions for the team. He talks very well and knows what he wants to do in terms of shaping the squad. He wants to play expansive, free-flowing football and the players he has brought in thus far look more than capable of delivering.

One lesson to take into new season: To compete in every game, as every team is beatable, believe in ourselves, never give up and take confidence into each game.

Jim Wilson, Killie Club supporters bus

Rating: 7/10

Height of ambitions this season: Top six and hopefully a semi-final at least in a cup competition.

Summer transfer activity rating: While I am pleased with the additions, we probably need another three players to strengthen the squad.

Player that excites the most: Ryan Alebiosu, on loan from Arsenal.

Player to look out for: Kerr McInroy.

Player whose time is up: Scott Robinson, unfortunately due to injuries more than anything else.

Area that needs strengthening: Left-back, a creative midfielder and a striker.

Opposition player you would like in your team: Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor.

Happy with your manager? Yes, very happy after he led us to the Championship title and promotion.

One lesson to take into the season: To be far more ambitious than just staying in the league.

Stuart Barrie, fan of 20-plus years

Rating: 8/10 - We've kept most of the team together, which is new for us and some good new additions coming into the squad.

Height of ambitions this season: I would be delighted with 10th. We've got the lowest budget in the league, so that is still a fantastic achievement for a club like Livi.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 8/10. Gutted to see the midfield legend that is Keaghan Jacobs move on to Arbroath, while winger Alan Forrest and his goals will be missed too. Happy we've kept defender Jack Fitzwater - can't believe no one has come in for him - and excited about Phil Cancar, who looks a pacey, ball-playing defender. Striker Esmael Concalves looks like a cult hero in the making, too.

Player to look out for: Bruce Anderson. The striker's 10 goals last season were phenomenal and just three off the 13 the league's top scorer got. Hoping we can see winger Cristian Montano have more of a starring role too. Got a feeling he will.

Player whose time is up: Gary Maley - he's had more retirements than Frank Sinatra. Seriously, the big man has done us another good turn re-signing to help us out of a goalkeeping tight spot.

Area most needing strengthening: We've just have brought in a goalkeeper, so possibly another forward player.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Would love to have Rangers' Alfredo Morelos or Celtic's Kygo at Livi - we could supplement their wages with free pasta at Tony Macaroni, free parking at the Centre and a queue skip at Grand Central club.

Happy with your manager? Delighted. I think Davie Martindale's the key to our success.

One lesson to take into new season: Keep the faith. There will be ups and downs, but we have no cause to panic - in Davie we trust!

Gordon Bonnes, YouTube Vlogger

Rating: 3/10

Height of ambitions this season: A good season is a top-six finish and a cup run - the fact we'll be seeded for the second round of the Premier Sports Cup gives us a good platform to progress. However, given the lack of additions we've made in comparison to the players we let go, I would just be happy for us to stay in the Premiership.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 3/10. We've let several players go from the previous season who were below average, but bringing in only a small amount of signings who are very typical Premiership players that have played at other clubs in our league isn't outstanding business. I have been hoping for us to think outside the box and build on our fifth place finish last season. Signing midfielder Josh Morris from Salford City hasn't filled me with eternal optimism either.

Player to look out for: Kevin van Veen.

Player whose time is up: I wouldn't say we've got anybody in our squad who's time is up for certain, but going by some of our performances last season, there are some players who need to step up their game.

Area most needing strengthening: Apart from goalkeeper, I would say everywhere has room for improvement. I think we need another central defender, a couple of wingers and another forward is required.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Being realistic, I'd like to see us go back for Liam Shaw from Celtic on a season-long loan. The one time the midfielder got a proper run in the team was when he came on at half-time and helped run the show at Ibrox in a game in which we were down and out but rescued a 2-2 draw.

Happy with your manager? There were times last season in which my patience really was tried - just like most Motherwell fans out there - but I think that's only natural when you go from January to April without a league win. However, the lack of preparation for the Europa Conference League qualifier was alarming given we played two friendlies while Sligo Rovers were 23/24 games into their league season.

One lesson to take into new season: We didn't have a settled starting XI until April last term. There hasn't been any sign of direction on the pitch for a number of months, so to start with I want us to establish a style.

Stewart Franklin, Gersnet

Rating: 8/10

Height of ambitions this season: Title winners and Champions League group stage qualification.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 8/10. We appear to have strengthened the squad, with Rabbi Matondo in particular looking as if he'll immediately improve the right side of our first XI. Unfortunately, the loss of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo left decent-sized holes we needed to fill. The arrival of Ridvan Yilmaz and the acquisition of Ben Davies should address the defensive gap with Tom Lawrence and Malik Tillman providing a good mix of creative experience and potential further forward. All in all, our transfer work has been positive, but there's more to be done ahead of the window closing - especially outbound.

Player to look out for: Rabbi Matondo. Rangers have struggled to fill the attacking right side of the team for a number of years now, but the young Welsh winger has shown up well in pre-season. Matondo's direct nature and explosive pace make for an exciting prospect and he will hopefully remove some of the creative burden from Ryan Kent.

Player whose time is up: Kemar Roofe. There's no doubting the striker's quality when available, but too many injuries have left him a bit part player too often since he signed.

Area most needing strengthening: Attack. Last season, Rangers dropped points from a variety of decent positions, so it's easy to point the finger at the defence. However, I'd suggest we also didn't score enough goals.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Connor Barron. As much as Rangers fans always consider ourselves to have the strongest SPFL squad, some of our best players have come from other Scottish teams in the past. I'd probably look to a younger talent like the Aberdeen midfielder with one eye on the future.

Happy with your manager? Yes. Giovanni van Bronckhorst came through a sticky period immediately after the winter break last season, showing he can put a winning and tactically flexible team on the park. However, it's vital we hit the ground running in the league and Europe through July and August as he builds his own squad.

One lesson to take into new season: Winter break reaction. Too often in recent campaigns, Rangers seem to have come back from any winter shutdown slowly and last season we allowed Celtic back into the title race with some sluggish performances through January and February. Will the break for the World Cup in Qatar through November and December affect us in the same way or can we learn that lesson?

Deirdre MacKinnon, long-time fan

Rating: 8/10

Height of ambitions this season: Mid-table in the Premiership along with a cup run.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 8/10 - The arrival of midfielder Yan Dhanda from Swansea City is particularly pleasing, but I'm sad to see lauded wingers Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo go.

Player to look out for: Kazeem Olaigbe, the midfielder on loan from Southampton.

Player whose time is up: None.

Area most needing strengthening: Maybe another centre-half as cover.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Hearts striker Liam Boyce.

Happy with your manager? Yes, Malky Mackay impressed in his first season in charge by securing a top-six finish.

One lesson to take into new season: Secure a league win before the 10th game.

Jamie Beatson, We Are Perth forum

Rating: 6/10

Height of ambitions this season: Seventh in the league (but mostly well clear of the relegation zone) and at least the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: 4/10 - We've lost Clark, Callum Hendry and centre-half Jamie McCart. So far, we've brought in guys in their mid 30s who have fallen out of favour elsewhere or who we really don't know all that much about. We lacked pace and guile last season and haven't got that in - yet. I'm interested in seeing how wide man Graham Carey fares back in Scottish football.

Player to look out for: Striker Theo Bair. A big strong unit of a player who is a bit of an unknown but who seems to be showing up well in pre-season so far and is being talked up quite a lot!

Player whose time is up: None.

Area most needing strengthening: Attack. We simply don't score enough goals.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: I assume we couldn't afford Jota or Alfredo Morelos. Right now, we're in desperate need of a new goalkeeper - someone like Jak Alnwick, who at Cardiff City after leaving St Mirren, would have been perfect. Or a maverick forward like Kevin van Veen at Motherwell!

Happy with your manager? Callum Davidson is in a precarious position. Last season was a disaster. While the cup double the previous season gives him enormous credit in the bank, a bad start to this campaign could see that run out very, very quickly.

One lesson to take into new season: Be more flexible in our shape and tactics. We weren't last season and were far too easy for our opposition to figure out.

Dougie McMahon, SMiSA board member

Rating: 7/10

Height of ambitions this season: As per usual, seventh to ninth in the league and hopefully quarter-finals at least in the Scottish Cup.

Rate your club's summer transfer activity: We have a stronger team overall, but I think every team is stronger this season. Keanu Baccus, who has arrived from Western Sydney Wanderers, will be an exciting player to watch, but I'm sad to see fellow midfielders Connor Ronan and Alex Gogic leave.

Player to look out for: Apart from the aforementioned Baccus, 20-year-old Jay Henderson in midfield.

Player whose time is up: I like Curtis Main, but the striker is probably not great at this level.

Area most needing strengthening: We've got some decent players in the middle of the park, but we lack numbers if we get injuries or suspensions.

Opposition player you'd love at your club: Unrealistic player for St Mirren - Celtic winger Jota. Realistic player for St Mirren - Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes, or Hibs striker Kevin Nisbett.

Happy with your manager? Stephen Robinson is a good manager for us who will develop young players and give them a chance, but he's under pressure already after failing to qualify from out League Cup group.

One lesson to take into new season: To start the season sharper and have fewer draws.