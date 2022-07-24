Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Forward Drinan signed for Leyton Orient last summer from Ipswich Town

Leyton Orient forward Aaron Drinan has signed a new contract to stay with the club until the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old joined the League Two club in June 2021 and scored 13 goals in 40 appearances last season.

The Irishman began his career with Cork City and moved to Ipswich Town in 2018, as well as spending periods on loan at Sutton United, Waterford and Ayr.

Injured Drinan will miss the start of the new season and is expected to return to the team in three weeks.

"Personally, I want to improve on my goals and assists from last season, but promotion is obviously the main collective aim," Drinan said.