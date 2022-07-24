Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Johnson scored seven times for Mansfield after joining from Leyton Orient last summer

Walsall have signed striker Danny Johnson on a six-month loan deal from fellow League Two club Mansfield Town.

The 29-year-old joined the Stags in 2021 and scored seven times in 26 appearances for the team last season.

The forward made his professional debut with Tranmere Rovers and has also had spells at Gateshead, Motherwell, Dundee and Leyton Orient.

Johnson scored for Walsall in their 2-0 pre-season victory over Solihull Moors on Saturday, immediately after signing.

"I'm a poacher, stick me in and around the box, give me the ball and I back myself to put the ball in the back of the net," Johnson said external-link .

"I like to score goals for the team and that's what I think I can bring to the club."

