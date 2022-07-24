Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Millie Turner joined United in July 2018 from Everton

Manchester United defender Millie Turner says it is an "unbelievable feeling" to be back in training after being sidelined for six months over an issue with the artery in her neck.

Turner, 26, was diagnosed in January with a carotid artery dissection - a tear to one of the main arteries which runs from her heart to her brain.

"It was a very scary time but we are lucky that we caught it early.

"I can't thank the medical team enough for all of their help," she said.

Turner, who has been capped at England underage level and been called up to the senior squad, had made seven appearances for United last season.

Earlier this year, she started suffering the sensation of hearing her heartbeat in her ear and mentioned it to the club's medical team.

However, after an in-house game soon after, it got worse and her speech was slurred and she struggled to focus so immediately had tests where she was given the shock diagnosis.

"I was told it can lead to a stroke so I knew it was serious and I had to stop all activity straight away and rest," she added.

"All I wanted to do was play because I felt fine in myself. But it's not like a normal injury, it is something where your health comes first.

"It has been so hard and I struggled a lot because I was left in the unknown. I didn't have a timeframe of how long it would take or whether I would come back."

Turner has returned to light training to build up her fitness again and is hoping to be back playing when the new Women's Super League season starts on 10 September.

"It's been a tough journey so to get back on the pitch is an unbelievable feeling," she said.

"I want to use this season to get back to how I was and will use this experience to make me stronger."