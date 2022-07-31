Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic2AberdeenAberdeen0

Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen: Stephen Welsh header & Jota stunner seal opening-day win for reigning champions

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiershipcomments2

Jota's stunning strike sealed an opening-day win for Celtic over new-look Aberdeen
Jota's rasping strike sealed an opening-day win for Celtic over new-look Aberdeen

Jota's stunning long-range drive capped off victory for Celtic as they began their Scottish Premiership title defence with a win over Aberdeen.

Stephen Welsh glanced in at the near post to get the reigning champions off to a perfect start before a relentless pursuit for a second goal followed.

Jim Goodwin's new-look side dug deep, though, and posed their own threat late in the first period.

But Celtic regained control after the break as Jota's strike sealed the win.

The victory means the Parkhead side stretch their unbeaten run over Aberdeen to 18 games and matches the opening-day result of title rivals Rangers, who started their league campaign with victory at Livingston on Saturday.

As the title-winning flag was hoisted, recent memories of Celtic's 2021-22 triumph were brought to the forefront of the minds of a jubilant sellout home crowd.

Those thoughts were soon parked to one side on referee Nick Walsh's first whistle as attention turned to retaining the title Ange Postecoglou's side wrested from Rangers last term.

But Goodwin's men, on the back of an impressive League Cup group stage campaign, were looking to bring down the party volume. The away side failed in achieving that, however, and got off to a nightmare start when Matt O'Riley's corner was glanced in by Welsh.

Celtic probed continuously for a second, with Kyogo Furuhashi and O'Riley both going close, as Aberdeen conceded possession time and time again.

But after hanging on for the majority of the first period, the Aberdeen attack showed signs of promise late in the half as Jonny Hayes passed up a glorious chance to level.

The visitors couldn't make the most of the few openings that fell their way, though, as Postecoglou's side grabbed a stranglehold on the game again after the interval.

Following further smart stops by Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos after efforts by Josip Juranovic, O'Riley and Liel Abada, Jota was on hand to jink past his marker and rifle in an unstoppable shot from over 20 yards, polishing off a hard-fought opening victory.

Man of the match - Jota

Jota celebrates
Denmark midfielder O'Riley was the standout in the first period, but Jota's second-half display, coupled with his phenomenal goal, earns the winger the prize

Celtic still finding range amid bright start

Even after last season's title triumph, Celtic have started this season in far better shape than they did 12 months ago.

In contrast to Sunday's starting line-up, just two players - captain Callum McGregor and Greg Taylor - featured in Postecoglou's XI at Tynecastle last July, where Celtic suffered an opening-day defeat.

No debutants featured from the off, highlighting how much the Australian values continuity in his side, while the substitutes the Celtic boss brought off his bench highlights the embarrassment of riches at his disposal.

But his demand for near-perfection will raise minor concerns about his side's lack of control at the end of the first half and lack of clinical edge throughout the game.

That lack of ruthlessness can also be put down to the endeavour and dig of Goodwin's side, which included eight Premiership debutants.

Many teams would have crumbled under the relentless pressure Aberdeen had to deal with after Welsh's opener, and a better end product and finishing touch would have seen the visitors find a way back into the game.

It was an unforgiving first assignment, but Goodwin can take hope into a run of more favourable fixtures.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "I thought we started the game really well and had good control of it. Then the last 15 minutes of the first half, we got a bit slack with our passing and allowed Aberdeen to come into the game.

"But in the second half I thought we addressed that and controlled the game, but I just thought we needed to be a bit more decisive as we were wasteful in front of goal today."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "We knew how difficult the fixture was going to be on Celtic's flag day. Unfortunately, we couldn't have got off to a worse start than we did. We gave away a silly corner and quite frankly didn't defend it as well as we should have.

"The players didn't let their heads go down and tried to play at times, albeit a little sloppy in possession, and we had a decent chance through Jonny [Hayes] and it would have been interesting had that got in."

What's next?

Celtic are on the road next Saturday for the first time this season as they travel to the Highlands to face Ross County while Aberdeen host St Mirren (15:00 BST).

Player of the match

RoosKelle Roos

with an average of 6.66

Celtic

  1. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.53

  2. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    6.36

  3. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.35

  4. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    6.26

  5. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    6.25

  6. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.12

  7. Squad number57Player nameWelsh
    Average rating

    6.10

  8. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    6.05

  9. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    5.98

  10. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.91

  11. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.84

  12. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.84

  13. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    5.82

  14. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    5.76

  15. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    5.76

  16. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    5.73

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    6.66

  2. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    6.54

  4. Squad number5Player nameStewart
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number10Player nameBesuijen
    Average rating

    6.52

  6. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    6.45

  7. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    6.45

  8. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    6.44

  9. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    6.41

  10. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    6.39

  11. Squad number21Player namePolvara
    Average rating

    6.02

  12. Squad number37Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.88

  13. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    4.73

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hart
  • 88JuranovicSubstituted forRalstonat 82'minutes
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 57Welsh
  • 3TaylorBooked at 81mins
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 66'minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forMooyat 82'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 66'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jenz
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 25Bernabei
  • 31Siegrist
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Roos
  • 25RichardsonBooked at 58mins
  • 5Stewart
  • 2McCrorie
  • 22Coulson
  • 16Ramadani
  • 21Polvara
  • 33KennedyBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRobertsat 62'minutes
  • 10Besuijen
  • 17Hayes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forde Barros Lopesat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 11de Barros Lopes
  • 15Watkins
  • 18McLennan
  • 23Duncan
  • 28Milne
  • 37Roberts
  • 48Harvey
  • 99Ramírez
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
58,824

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 2, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  4. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Hayden Coulson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Vicente Besuijen.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Hayden Coulson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Turnbull with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Hart.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Matt O'Riley.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Anthony Ralston replaces Josip Juranovic.

  17. Booking

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

  19. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jonny Hayes.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:22

    G'wan Rangers!!

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 19:19

    Jota is a very good player. Should be interesting in Europe this year (Celtic). Probably the best squad in years. Good luck Celtic.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic11002023
2Hearts11002113
3Rangers11002113
4Hibernian11001013
5Motherwell11001013
6Dundee Utd10101101
7Kilmarnock10101101
8Livingston100112-10
9Ross County100112-10
10St Johnstone100101-10
11St Mirren100101-10
12Aberdeen100102-20
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport