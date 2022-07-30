Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: The SMISA Stadium

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts11002113
2Rangers11002113
3Hibernian11001013
4Dundee Utd10101101
5Kilmarnock10101101
6Aberdeen00000000
7Celtic00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9St Mirren00000000
10Livingston100112-10
11Ross County100112-10
12St Johnstone100101-10
View full Scottish Premiership table

