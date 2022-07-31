Sunderland v Coventry City

Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Patterson
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 3Cirkin
- 11Gooch
- 4EvansBooked at 55mins
- 24Neil
- 20ClarkeBooked at 51mins
- 8EmbletonSubstituted forO'Nienat 61'minutes
- 21Pritchard
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 9Simms
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 13O'Nien
- 26Wright
- 32Hume
- 42Alese
Coventry
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Moore
- 15Hyam
- 5McFadzean
- 2Panzo
- 28Eccles
- 8AllenSubstituted forPalmerat 62'minutes
- 14Sheaf
- 38HamerBooked at 20mins
- 27Bidwell
- 24Godden
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 3Doyle
- 4Rose
- 13Wilson
- 19Walker
- 23Dabo
- 30Tavares Desidério
- 45Palmer
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Danny Batth (Sunderland).
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).
Substitution, Coventry City. Kasey Palmer replaces Jamie Allen.
Substitution, Sunderland. Luke O'Nien replaces Elliot Embleton.
Attempt blocked. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Viktor Gyökeres.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Simon Moore.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Corry Evans (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.
Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Match report to follow.