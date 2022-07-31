Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland1CoventryCoventry City0

Sunderland v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 11Gooch
  • 4EvansBooked at 55mins
  • 24Neil
  • 20ClarkeBooked at 51mins
  • 8EmbletonSubstituted forO'Nienat 61'minutes
  • 21Pritchard
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 9Simms
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 13O'Nien
  • 26Wright
  • 32Hume
  • 42Alese

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Moore
  • 15Hyam
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Panzo
  • 28Eccles
  • 8AllenSubstituted forPalmerat 62'minutes
  • 14Sheaf
  • 38HamerBooked at 20mins
  • 27Bidwell
  • 24Godden
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 3Doyle
  • 4Rose
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 23Dabo
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 45Palmer
Referee:
Darren Bond

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Danny Batth (Sunderland).

  3. Post update

    Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

  5. Post update

    Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Kasey Palmer replaces Jamie Allen.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Luke O'Nien replaces Elliot Embleton.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Viktor Gyökeres.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Simon Moore.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Clarke.

  13. Booking

    Corry Evans (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Godden (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

  18. Booking

    Jack Clarke (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Millwall11002023
2Hull11002113
3Burnley11001013
4Blackburn11001013
5Blackpool11001013
6Cardiff11001013
7Sunderland11001013
8Swansea10101101
9West Brom10101101
10Middlesbrough10101101
11Rotherham10101101
12Birmingham10100001
13Luton10100001
14Preston10100001
15Wigan10100001
16Sheff Utd00000000
17Watford00000000
18Bristol City100112-10
19Coventry100101-10
20Huddersfield100101-10
21Norwich100101-10
22QPR100101-10
23Reading100101-10
24Stoke100102-20
View full Championship table

