Chesterfield: National League side open investigation after Bradford City player allegedly racially abused
Chesterfield have started an investigation after a fan allegedly racially abused a Bradford City player.
The incident is understood to have happened during a break in play in Saturday's pre-season friendly.
The Spireites said in a statement: "Stewards and police officers spoke to the fan in question, who denied the accusation and left voluntarily.
"Witness statements have been taken and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken."