New signing Shamal George was introduced to the Livingston fans before Saturday's League Cup tie against Kelty Hearts

Goalkeeper Shamal George has joined Livingston for an undisclosed fee from Colchester United, despite having "far more lucrative offers elsewhere", according to manager David Martindale.

George, 24, has signed a four-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club.

He spent two seasons with League Two Colchester after starting his career at Liverpool, where he was unable to make the first-team breakthrough.

"We are delighted to get this one over the line," Martindale said.

"It's very rare that you will see Livingston spend money on a transfer fee, but it shows you how highly we regard Shamal and the ambitions we have for him."

George, who previously had loan spells at Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and Marine, was Colchester's player of the year last season after the club finished 15th in League Two.

"We have been tracking Shamal for a few months now," Martindale added.

"I want to thank Shamal himself as I know he had far more lucrative offers elsewhere but chose to continue his development with ourselves."

