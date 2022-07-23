Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Defender Ben Cabango played 40 games for Swansea and Wales last season

Wales defender Ben Cabango is set to play a part in Swansea City's Championship opener at Rotherham on 30 July after an ankle injury.

But Wales midfielder Joe Allen is still a doubt to start the campaign.

Both missed Swansea's final pre-season game, a 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic, although Cabango played for Swansea Under-21s against Brentford B.

"He (Cabango) is back and has looked great in training," Swans boss Russell Martin said.

"So he will be involved next week, though we don't know in what capacity yet. We will have to have a look at it."

Cabango has not played since damaging an ankle in a Championship home game with Bournemouth in April.

Allen, who returned to his first club this summer from Stoke City, has not played a pre-season game because of an ankle injury.

"Joe, as we have said all the way along, is a little bit behind Ben," Martin said.

"He has been training with the group, so we just have to make the decision on when is the right time for him to join in properly and be ready to be involved in a matchday squad.

"It is a long season, he played a lot of football last season. Obviously we are really keen to get him involved, he has looked great in training.

"But we don't to risk anything and rush him back. We want him to play as many games as possible. So we will have a decision to make this week on whether he will be involved next weekend or not and how we build up his minutes."

With Wales involved in the World Cup finals in Qatar in November, national team boss Rob Page will be closely monitoring both.

Allen, capped 72 times, is a key player for Wales, while Cabango is looking to be considered for a place in the 26-man squad.

Martin added: "Both have a huge season because there is such a big carrot in November for them to try and get really fit now and play as many games between now and then."