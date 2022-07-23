Nathaniel MG Cup - first round
Friday 22nd July
Denbigh Town 0-1 Gresford Athletic
Swansea University 3-3 Cambrian and Clydach Vale (5-4 pens)
Taffs Well 4-1 Ynyshir Albions
Llanelli Town 1-1 Abergavenny Town (0-2 pens)
Ruthin Town 4-1 Porthmadog
Saturday 23rd July
Holyhead Hotspur 1-2 Llandudno
Caersws 1-1 Prestatyn Town (5-3 pens)
Penrhyncoch 0-2 Buckley Town
Mold Alexandra 2-3 Holywell Town
Llantwit Major 0-2 Carmarthen Town
Goytre United 1-6 Trefelin BGC
Pontardawe Town 1-2 Llanidloes Town
Sunday 24th July
Chirk AAA v Conwy Borough - 14:30 BST
Monday 25th July
Briton Ferry Llansawel v Afan Lido - 21:30 BST