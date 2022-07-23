Close menu

Nathaniel MG Cup - first round

Welsh football

Friday 22nd July

Denbigh Town 0-1 Gresford Athletic

Swansea University 3-3 Cambrian and Clydach Vale (5-4 pens)

Taffs Well 4-1 Ynyshir Albions

Llanelli Town 1-1 Abergavenny Town (0-2 pens)

Ruthin Town 4-1 Porthmadog

Saturday 23rd July

Holyhead Hotspur 1-2 Llandudno

Caersws 1-1 Prestatyn Town (5-3 pens)

Penrhyncoch 0-2 Buckley Town

Mold Alexandra 2-3 Holywell Town

Llantwit Major 0-2 Carmarthen Town

Goytre United 1-6 Trefelin BGC

Pontardawe Town 1-2 Llanidloes Town

Sunday 24th July

Chirk AAA v Conwy Borough - 14:30 BST

Monday 25th July

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Afan Lido - 21:30 BST

