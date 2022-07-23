Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Besiktas have confirmed Rangers are close to sealing a £4m-plus deal to sign Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, with the 21-year-old expected to have a medical and to seal a five-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club over the coming days. (Daily Record) external-link

Ridvan Yilmaz has described his imminent move to Rangers as a "dream come true" as Besiktas confirmed that negotiations have started with the Premiership outfit over the Turkey left-back's future. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson says Dylan Reid has backed himself to become a first-team regular with the Paisley side after rejecting a move to Celtic, a £125,000 offer having been accepted that would have led to the 17-year-old midfielder featuring in the Scottish champions' B-team. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his summer transfer business is not yet complete and expects some "comings and goings" despite suggesting that his squad is already stronger than the one that secured the Scottish title last season. (Daily Record) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson says a return to Tynecastle for Ellis Simms, the 21-year-old Everton striker who impressed on loan last season, is outwith the Scottish Premiership club's reach now that they have signed Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland from Beerschot. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone are eyeing a move for Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg, the 23-year-old who has recently had loan spells with BK Hacken, Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone hope to land 23-year-old goalkeeper Nathan Trott on a season-long loan from West Ham United. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United have recalled Mark Connolly from his loan with Dundalk, but boss Stephen O'Donnell has not given up hope of securing a transfer to bring the 30-year-old defender back to the League of Ireland club. (The Courier) external-link

Long-serving Scotland winger Matt Ritchie is among the departures expected from Newcastle United before the start of the season. (Chronicle) external-link

Jude Smith, East Fife's 19-year-old goalkeeper, has been offered the chance to train with Newcastle United. (Daily Record, print edition)