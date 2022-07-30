Queen of the South v Clyde

Match ends, Queen of the South 1, Clyde 4.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Currie
- 12McKenna
- 2McKay
- 5McKay
- 3QuitongoSubstituted forEastat 69'minutes
- 33Gibson
- 15McGrorySubstituted forMcKechnieat 16'minutes
- 11Murray
- 6Cochrane
- 10ConnellyBooked at 85mins
- 7Paton
Substitutes
- 13Ritchie
- 14Morrison
- 16East
- 18McKechnie
- 20Irving
- 21McMahon
- 26Muir
- 27Gibson
- 28Johnstone
Clyde
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Parry
- 2Lyon
- 4McLeanBooked at 81mins
- 3Grant
- 23HendjiSubstituted forKennedyat 11'minutes
- 19CuddihySubstituted forAllanat 62'minutes
- 7DuthieSubstituted forCameronat 85'minutes
- 8GomisSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
- 6GrantBooked at 79mins
- 10Cunningham
- 16McDonaldSubstituted forScullionat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Allan
- 11Roberts
- 12Rodden
- 14Kennedy
- 15Scullion
- 17Cameron
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 24Ross
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 1,421
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Clyde 4.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran McKechnie.
Post update
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Hand ball by Jordan Allan (Clyde).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Clyde 4. Euan Cameron (Clyde) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ross Cunningham with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Ross Lyon (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Euan Cameron replaces Conner Duthie.
Dismissal
Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
Conner Duthie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Connelly (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Clyde 3. Jordan Allan (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Cunningham following a fast break.
Post update
Penalty saved! Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Brian McLean (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Penalty Queen of the South. Connor Murray draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Conner Duthie (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ciaran McKenna (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ray Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.