Scottish League One
Queen of SthQueen of the South1ClydeClyde4

Queen of the South v Clyde

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Currie
  • 12McKenna
  • 2McKay
  • 5McKay
  • 3QuitongoSubstituted forEastat 69'minutes
  • 33Gibson
  • 15McGrorySubstituted forMcKechnieat 16'minutes
  • 11Murray
  • 6Cochrane
  • 10ConnellyBooked at 85mins
  • 7Paton

Substitutes

  • 13Ritchie
  • 14Morrison
  • 16East
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Irving
  • 21McMahon
  • 26Muir
  • 27Gibson
  • 28Johnstone

Clyde

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Parry
  • 2Lyon
  • 4McLeanBooked at 81mins
  • 3Grant
  • 23HendjiSubstituted forKennedyat 11'minutes
  • 19CuddihySubstituted forAllanat 62'minutes
  • 7DuthieSubstituted forCameronat 85'minutes
  • 8GomisSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
  • 6GrantBooked at 79mins
  • 10Cunningham
  • 16McDonaldSubstituted forScullionat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Allan
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Rodden
  • 14Kennedy
  • 15Scullion
  • 17Cameron
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 24Ross
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
1,421

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen of the South 1, Clyde 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Clyde 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kieran McKechnie.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. William Gibson (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Jordan Allan (Clyde).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Clyde 4. Euan Cameron (Clyde) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ross Cunningham with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Ross Lyon (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Connor Murray (Queen of the South).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Euan Cameron replaces Conner Duthie.

  11. Dismissal

    Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  12. Post update

    Conner Duthie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lee Connelly (Queen of the South).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Clyde 3. Jordan Allan (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Cunningham following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ruari Paton (Queen of the South) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Booking

    Brian McLean (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Penalty Queen of the South. Connor Murray draws a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Conner Duthie (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ciaran McKenna (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Booking

    Ray Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Top Stories