Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ayr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cove Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dundee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Inverness CT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Morton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Partick Thistle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Queen's Park
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Raith Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
