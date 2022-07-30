Close menu
The FA Community Shield
LiverpoolLiverpool3Man CityManchester City1

Community Shield: Liverpool 3-1 Man City - Darwin Nunez seals victory

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments1318

Summer signing Darwin Nunez sealed victory as Liverpool landed the first blow of the season on champions Manchester City by winning a thrilling Community Shield encounter.

The FA Cup winners were pipped to the Premier League title by a single point last term after a season-long fight with City, but came out on top in a tremendous game in Leicester.

Playing at the King Power Stadium rather than Wembley - which will host Sunday's Women's Euros final - the two sides did not hold back in a match that tends to be badged as a 'glorified friendly'.

Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal with a curling effort from the edge of the box which took a slight deflection off Nathan Ake and nestled in the far corner.

He celebrated by raising his finger to his lips in front of the City supporters, who had helped generate a thunderous atmosphere by trading jibes with their Liverpool counterparts.

City's star summer signing Erling Haaland showed glimpses of what he will bring by drawing a good save from Adrian, while Nunez had a one-on-one effort kept out by Ederson.

But it was another newcomer - Julian Alvarez - who scored next, staying alert after Phil Foden's shot was saved to poke home the equaliser from close range, with the goal awarded after a lengthy VAR check.

Mohamed Salah edged Liverpool back in front by scoring from the penalty spot with eight minutes remaining after referee Craig Pawson adjudged - from looking at the pitchside monitor - that Ruben Dias had handled inside the area.

And Nunez had the final say, stooping to head in from close range before wheeling off to celebrate in front of his new supporters.

Nunez makes his mark

Liverpool came agonisingly close to a quadruple last season as they won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but they missed out on the league by the narrowest of margins and were defeated in the Champions League final by Real Madrid.

Just 63 days on from that loss in Paris, the Reds were back in action against the side they have formed an intense but respectful rivalry with over the past four years.

Liverpool came out flying in trademark fashion from kick-off, hassling and harrying the City backline, and Salah - fresh from signing a bumper new contract in the summer - struck the side-netting in just the third minute.

Andrew Robertson headed into the side-netting too, before fellow full-back Alexander-Arnold broke the deadlock with a curling effort, albeit via a nick off Ake's head.

It sparked jubilant scenes in the red end of the ground, where the Liverpool fans lit flares and filled the stadium with smoke.

The scenes were similar to those at Wembley after their FA Cup triumph over Chelsea in May, but this time the Football Association said it is investigating the use of flares following the introduction of stricter measures to tackle "anti-social and criminal behaviour in football grounds".

On the pitch, Nunez has been brought in from Benfica to replace Sadio Mane, who joined Bayern Munich, and the Uruguay international was brought on just before the hour mark.

He almost made the perfect start to his Liverpool career when latching on to Jordan Henderson's perfectly weighted through ball only to strike his shot straight at the advancing Ederson.

But he was involved for Salah's goal as his header struck Dias' arm inside the box, and the Egyptian stepped up to net the penalty.

There was still time for Nunez to head home late on, as the £64m man sealed victory to complete the domestic trophy set for manager Klopp.

Haaland draws a blank

City have won four of the past five Premier League titles and are looking to become just the second side after Manchester United to lift the trophy in three successive seasons.

The City fans were not shy of reminding their Liverpool counterparts, their chants of "You nearly won the league" prompting a riposte of "Where's your European Cup?"

Pep Guardiola's men went into the closing weeks of the season aiming for a Treble of their own, but their hopes were dashed by semi-final defeats in the FA Cup by Liverpool, and in the Champions League by Real Madrid.

The £51m acquisition of Norway international Haaland from Borussia Dortmund gives them a different dimension up front, following the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Haaland outmuscled Robertson in the first half, taking the ball down on his chest only for his side-footed shot to be batted away by Adrian, then he could not get enough connection on a stretching effort.

Argentina international Alvarez, who signed in January but stayed with River Plate until the end of their season, did level after coming on, to highlight the options Guardiola has at his disposal.

But the joy was short-lived as Salah and Nunez both scored, before Haaland missed a sitter from a couple of yards out in the final minute.

Player of the match

NúñezDarwin Núñez

with an average of 8.40

Liverpool

  1. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    8.40

  2. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    8.23

  3. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.85

  4. Squad number23Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    7.83

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.73

  6. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.73

  7. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    7.73

  8. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.55

  9. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    7.46

  10. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    7.42

  11. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    7.41

  12. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.41

  13. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.35

  14. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.14

  15. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    7.03

  16. Squad number13Player nameAdrián
    Average rating

    6.81

  17. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.69

Manchester City

  1. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    5.42

  2. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    5.06

  3. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    4.92

  4. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    4.72

  5. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    4.63

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    4.57

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    4.56

  8. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    4.55

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    4.55

  10. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    4.43

  11. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    4.43

  12. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    4.20

  13. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.14

  14. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    4.04

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Adrián
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forMilnerat 74'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forElliottat 73'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forKeïtaat 85'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forJonesat 90+5'minutes
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forNúñezat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23DíazSubstituted forFreitas Gouveia Carvalhoat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 8Keïta
  • 17Jones
  • 19Elliott
  • 27Núñez
  • 28Freitas Gouveia Carvalho
  • 95Davies

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben DiasBooked at 83mins
  • 6Aké
  • 7Cancelo
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forGündoganat 73'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 58'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 5Stones
  • 8Gündogan
  • 18Ortega Moreno
  • 19Álvarez
  • 47Foden
  • 79Mbete
  • 80Palmer
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Mohamed Salah.

  6. Booking

    Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Manchester City 1. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Fábio Carvalho.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Fábio Carvalho replaces Luis Díaz.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Naby Keïta (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Naby Keïta replaces Thiago.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Liverpool 2, Manchester City 1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  20. Booking

    Rúben Dias (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

1331 comments

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 19:21

    Haaland is the perfect replacement for Stirling, he can miss from any position.

  • Comment posted by Futbolmad, today at 19:22

    Salah appears ready to embark on his 5th one season wonder and Darwin Nunez his first.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 19:29

      SuperDuper replied:
      It was far too easy, hardly a run out for Liverpool

  • Comment posted by walker1b, today at 19:24

    Liverpool winning with Adrian in goal, wow.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 19:34

      SuperDuper replied:
      Men against mice

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 19:21

    Darwin continues the Liverpool evolution.

    Haaland looks a player, but Matip and van Dijk handled him well for large parts of the game.

    Can't see anyone coming close to these two sides again.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 19:30

      SuperDuper replied:
      They had hahahaaaaaland in their pocket

  • Comment posted by stafford, today at 19:23

    Cue thousands of City fans whingeing about an iffy penalty decision, whilst conveniently forgetting that that’s how they won the title..

    • Reply posted by Tony Di Wonderful, today at 19:27

      Tony Di Wonderful replied:
      Was clear cut.

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 19:24

    Nunez starts with a goal, Haaland with a Ronnie Rosenthal

    Always nice to beat Man City

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Haaland may have missed an easy chance but he looked sharp today and i can see him scoring a bucket of goals this season

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 19:35

    I'm obviously pleased Liverpool won & Nunez scored but if we'd of lost let's just remember what Bob Paisley said... "I I don't care if I never win the Charity Shield, as long as I'm in it every year that will do for me" It's a great game for extra fitness for BOTH sides. 💥

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:10

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Wise words from the late Paisley.
      Nunez scored, Haaland did not, this should shut up the non Liverpool fans for a while.

  • Comment posted by Titter Ye Not, today at 19:22

    Nunez fella looks like he's going to enjoy himself at Liverpool - impressive.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is playing for a great team. Whats not to like

  • Comment posted by boughandthebrass, today at 19:26

    City didn't pick up their loser medals - what a bunch of hard men.

    • Reply posted by Splodge, today at 19:32

      Splodge replied:
      Sour grapes from the losers

  • Comment posted by Eittigh, today at 19:24

    Well done Liverpool, Robinson and Arnold starting where they left off. Nunez looks classy. Salah still hungry. Whole team worked hard. Great result and hopefully it will continue.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 20:08

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      I know it was just a friendly, still a win is not a bad way to get ready for the season especially when it is over your closest opponent.

  • Comment posted by pirlosfeet, today at 19:23

    Mo Salah looks incredible and Nunez a real live wire.

    A great way to start the season Reds!

    • Reply posted by jennnyj, today at 19:31

      jennnyj replied:
      By cheating again ref on your side again. I always thought handball was hand to ball not ball to hand especially when somebody heads onto your hand

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 19:22

    Cracking game, Nunez looks like he’s been playing for Liverpool for ages, just like Diaz when he joined last season. Looking forward to a great season.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 20:11

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      He has hit the ground running just like Diaz dod and that is all you can ask for of a new signing.

  • Comment posted by vinnym, today at 19:28

    City declined runners up medals, how disrespectful.

    • Reply posted by Ohnonothimagen, today at 20:01

      Ohnonothimagen replied:
      Class, not, as per.
      Typical of Manchester in general really.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:23

    Only a friendly but always good to beat the Manchester minnows 😂

    The nunez haters have just been shut up 😄🤫🤫🤫🤫

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:30

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They will still say he is another Andy Carroll

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 19:23

    Great game from a neutral. Can't see anyone stopping these two sides this season.

    • Reply posted by john cole, today at 20:07

      john cole replied:
      A nuke from Putin maybe

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 19:23

    Good match, one team is a big club with history. The other club is City 😁

    • Reply posted by Haz, today at 19:33

      Haz replied:
      Hmm, Liverpool have some wonderful history and some not so wonderful history. City had history long before the Shankly and co era.

  • Comment posted by dave3, today at 19:31

    Those commenting on booing the National anthem. Wake up people, it’s the only national anthem that I know of which is about a specific individual and not the nation. We in this country sit on our hands and knees while the establishment walk all over us. Well done Liverpool fans.