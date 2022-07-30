Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian2Ross CountyRoss County1

Heart of Midlothian 2-1 Ross County: Neilson's side overcome impressive visitors in opener

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Alan Forrest celebrates his opener with Alex Cochrane
Alan Forrest opened his Hearts account

Hearts began their Scottish Premiership campaign with a challenging win over Ross County in a frantic contest.

The away side were the better team before the interval, but Alan Forrest's goal on the hour wiped out all of County's momentum.

Barrie McKay added a second for Robbie Neilson's side thanks to a sensational first touch.

County made it a nervous final 10 minutes as Jordan White slotted past Craig Gordon, but Hearts held on.

While the stats may not suggest so, Ross County were by far the better side in the opening half with Owura Edwards' cross finding Dominic Samuels, whose header smacked off the post. Moments later Edwards himself who hit the woodwork with a looping shot.

Hearts had chances of their own before the interval with Lawrence Shankland going close from range before McKay failed to get a toe on a Michael Smith cross.

After the interval Forrest went close twice for the home side before going one better and giving them the lead. Alex Cochrane fizzed in a low cross for Forrest to turn home from close range.

A simple long ball over the top began the move for Hearts' second. McKay watched the ball drop over his shoulder and pulled the pass down with a delicious first touch to take two defenders out of the equation. The attacker then did his initial touch justice with his finish.

It was a nervy ending for the home side after White latched on to a lobbed pass to smash beyond Craig Gordon, who seemed to be caught in two minds when dealing with the shot.

Man of the match - Alan Forrest

Forrest's second half display, capped off with a goal, was the catalyst for Hearts turnaround
Forrest's second-half display, capped off with a goal, was the catalyst for Hearts turnaround

Post-match takeaways - entertaining County offer promise

It's not a stretch at all to say that Ross County had Hearts' number in the first half.

The attacking quartet of Edwards, Samuels, Jordy Hiwula, and Josh Sims were buzzing around Hearts defenders relentlessly. Edwards in particular looks like he will be a big player for Mackay's side this season.

Hearts' defence was lacking Stephen Kingsley and with John Souttar now away to Rangers, their often-reliable back three looked quite ragged for large spells of the opening 45 minutes.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet as fellow summer signing Forrest managed, Shankland looked like a man with a point to prove in the Scottish Premiership.

What's next?

Hearts face Hibs in the Edinburgh derby next Sunday 7 August (12:00 BST), while Ross County host Celtic at (15:00) on Saturday 6 August.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 21Sibbick
  • 4Halkett
  • 15Rowles
  • 12AtkinsonSubstituted forGrantat 28'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 5Haring
  • 2Smith
  • 19Cochrane
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forDevlinat 78'minutes
  • 9ShanklandSubstituted forBoyceat 71'minutes
  • 18McKaySubstituted forHallidayat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Grant
  • 10Boyce
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Devlin
  • 16Halliday
  • 20Neilson
  • 27Smith

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2RandallSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
  • 5BaldwinBooked at 52mins
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3PurringtonBooked at 67mins
  • 8Callachan
  • 22Tillson
  • 11SimsSubstituted forDhandaat 64'minutes
  • 9SamuelSubstituted forWhiteat 76'minutes
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 64'minutes
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila

Substitutes

  • 10Dhanda
  • 12Johnson
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 16Harmon
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 24Paton
  • 26White
  • 31Eastwood
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
18,202

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away15

