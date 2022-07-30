Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alan Forrest opened his Hearts account

Hearts began their Scottish Premiership campaign with a challenging win over Ross County in a frantic contest.

The away side were the better team before the interval, but Alan Forrest's goal on the hour wiped out all of County's momentum.

Barrie McKay added a second for Robbie Neilson's side thanks to a sensational first touch.

County made it a nervous final 10 minutes as Jordan White slotted past Craig Gordon, but Hearts held on.

While the stats may not suggest so, Ross County were by far the better side in the opening half with Owura Edwards' cross finding Dominic Samuels, whose header smacked off the post. Moments later Edwards himself who hit the woodwork with a looping shot.

Hearts had chances of their own before the interval with Lawrence Shankland going close from range before McKay failed to get a toe on a Michael Smith cross.

After the interval Forrest went close twice for the home side before going one better and giving them the lead. Alex Cochrane fizzed in a low cross for Forrest to turn home from close range.

A simple long ball over the top began the move for Hearts' second. McKay watched the ball drop over his shoulder and pulled the pass down with a delicious first touch to take two defenders out of the equation. The attacker then did his initial touch justice with his finish.

It was a nervy ending for the home side after White latched on to a lobbed pass to smash beyond Craig Gordon, who seemed to be caught in two minds when dealing with the shot.

Man of the match - Alan Forrest

Forrest's second-half display, capped off with a goal, was the catalyst for Hearts turnaround

Post-match takeaways - entertaining County offer promise

It's not a stretch at all to say that Ross County had Hearts' number in the first half.

The attacking quartet of Edwards, Samuels, Jordy Hiwula, and Josh Sims were buzzing around Hearts defenders relentlessly. Edwards in particular looks like he will be a big player for Mackay's side this season.

Hearts' defence was lacking Stephen Kingsley and with John Souttar now away to Rangers, their often-reliable back three looked quite ragged for large spells of the opening 45 minutes.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet as fellow summer signing Forrest managed, Shankland looked like a man with a point to prove in the Scottish Premiership.

What's next?

Hearts face Hibs in the Edinburgh derby next Sunday 7 August (12:00 BST), while Ross County host Celtic at (15:00) on Saturday 6 August.

