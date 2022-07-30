Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rangers' title challenge got off to a winning start as two goals within two second-half minutes floored brave hosts Livingston.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's reshaped side were stunned by Joel Nouble's delightful fifth-minute lob.
Rangers' pressure was constant thereafter, but Livi held out resolutely until Scott Arfield's glancing header after 72 minutes.
Captain James Tavernier quickly followed up with a free-kick winner.
For much of the game, the Glasgow visitors looked to be heading for a first opening-day top-flight loss since 1998 despite stepping things up after the break.
Instead, they celebrated their eighth win in a row against Livingston to throw down an early marker to city rivals Celtic, who begin their title defence on Sunday at home to Aberdeen.
Rangers, featuring three summer signings, started at a furious pace.
However, they were undone when Nouble outmuscled John Souttar, Rangers' centre-half arrival from Heart of Midlothian, to a Nicky Devlin head flick and delivered a sublimely controlled chip over goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.
David Martindale's side should have gone it at the break further ahead when unmarked centre-half Ayo Obileye could only head straight into McLaughlin's arms.
Rangers' attacks became more precise after the break and former PAOK striker Antonio Colak looked to have scored a debut goal only to be denied by one of those "too close to call" offside decisions.
New home goalkeeper Shamal George then superbly denied fellow debutant Malik Tillman and Tavernier before pressure eventually told for last season's Europa League finalists, with the winner coming with the latter's 84th Rangers goal.
Man of the match - Joel Nouble (Livingston)
Post-match takeaways
For much of the game at Tony Macaroni Arena, Martindale looked to be winning the battle of strategies with Van Bronckhorst.
The Livi boss had made a big call, handing George a quickfire debut and the midweek signing from Colchester United, who was preferred to Max Stryjek and Ivan Konovalov, looked assured for most of the game.
It was also Martindale's decision to start Nouble ahead of Bruce Anderson, with last season's top scorer still lacking match fitness after injury, that paid dividends not only with his early finish but by strength and skill that forced three yellow cards from the frustrated opposition.
Martindale was also decisive in hauling off centre-half signing Phillip Cancar after only 33 minutes to avoid a second yellow card.
However, Van Bronckhorst's second-half substitution's turned the game, with Arfield and on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman providing a much-needed extra goal threat.
It was the type of game that the Dutchman's side failed to turn into victories last season as they relinquished the title. Martindale, meanwhile, can take his own positives from the way his own new signings shone against last season's runners-up.
What's next?
Rangers visit Belgian runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying on Tuesday (19:45 BST) before hosting Kilmarnock in the Premiership next Saturday (15:00) at the same time as Livingston visit Dundee United.
