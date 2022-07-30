Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1RangersRangers2

Livingston 1-2 Rangers: Visitors open with win after two goals in two minutes

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers' Scott Arfield scores
Scott Arfield's header equalised for Rangers after sustained pressure

Rangers' title challenge got off to a winning start as two goals within two second-half minutes floored brave hosts Livingston.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's reshaped side were stunned by Joel Nouble's delightful fifth-minute lob.

Rangers' pressure was constant thereafter, but Livi held out resolutely until Scott Arfield's glancing header after 72 minutes.

Captain James Tavernier quickly followed up with a free-kick winner.

For much of the game, the Glasgow visitors looked to be heading for a first opening-day top-flight loss since 1998 despite stepping things up after the break.

Instead, they celebrated their eighth win in a row against Livingston to throw down an early marker to city rivals Celtic, who begin their title defence on Sunday at home to Aberdeen.

Rangers, featuring three summer signings, started at a furious pace.

However, they were undone when Nouble outmuscled John Souttar, Rangers' centre-half arrival from Heart of Midlothian, to a Nicky Devlin head flick and delivered a sublimely controlled chip over goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin.

David Martindale's side should have gone it at the break further ahead when unmarked centre-half Ayo Obileye could only head straight into McLaughlin's arms.

Rangers' attacks became more precise after the break and former PAOK striker Antonio Colak looked to have scored a debut goal only to be denied by one of those "too close to call" offside decisions.

New home goalkeeper Shamal George then superbly denied fellow debutant Malik Tillman and Tavernier before pressure eventually told for last season's Europa League finalists, with the winner coming with the latter's 84th Rangers goal.

Man of the match - Joel Nouble (Livingston)

Livingston's Joel Nouble and Andrew Shinnie celebrate
Livingston scorer Joel Nouble (left) bullied Rangers' defence throughout

Post-match takeaways

For much of the game at Tony Macaroni Arena, Martindale looked to be winning the battle of strategies with Van Bronckhorst.

The Livi boss had made a big call, handing George a quickfire debut and the midweek signing from Colchester United, who was preferred to Max Stryjek and Ivan Konovalov, looked assured for most of the game.

It was also Martindale's decision to start Nouble ahead of Bruce Anderson, with last season's top scorer still lacking match fitness after injury, that paid dividends not only with his early finish but by strength and skill that forced three yellow cards from the frustrated opposition.

Martindale was also decisive in hauling off centre-half signing Phillip Cancar after only 33 minutes to avoid a second yellow card.

However, Van Bronckhorst's second-half substitution's turned the game, with Arfield and on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman providing a much-needed extra goal threat.

It was the type of game that the Dutchman's side failed to turn into victories last season as they relinquished the title. Martindale, meanwhile, can take his own positives from the way his own new signings shone against last season's runners-up.

What's next?

Rangers visit Belgian runners-up Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying on Tuesday (19:45 BST) before hosting Kilmarnock in the Premiership next Saturday (15:00) at the same time as Livingston visit Dundee United.

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1GeorgeBooked at 64mins
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 25CancarBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMontañoat 34'minutes
  • 24KellyBooked at 45mins
  • 8Pittman
  • 33Omeonga
  • 18Holt
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forAndersonat 76'minutes
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 31Konovalov

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 27mins
  • 16SouttarBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSandsat 67'minutes
  • 31Barisic
  • 18KamaraBooked at 18minsSubstituted forArfieldat 67'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 23WrightSubstituted forTillmanat 45'minutes
  • 11Lawrence
  • 14Kent
  • 9ColakBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 8Jack
  • 10Davis
  • 19Sands
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
  • 43King
  • 64Devine
  • 71Tillman
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home17%
Away83%
Shots
Home5
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away14

