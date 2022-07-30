Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston1RangersRangers0

Livingston v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 25CancarBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMontañoat 34'minutes
  • 24KellyBooked at 45mins
  • 8Pittman
  • 33Omeonga
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 9Anderson
  • 11Montaño
  • 12Brandon
  • 14Mullin
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 31Konovalov

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 27mins
  • 16SouttarBooked at 44mins
  • 31Barisic
  • 18KamaraBooked at 18mins
  • 4Lundstram
  • 23Wright
  • 11Lawrence
  • 14Kent
  • 9Colak

Substitutes

  • 1McGregor
  • 8Jack
  • 10Davis
  • 19Sands
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
  • 43King
  • 64Devine
  • 71Tillman
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home17%
Away83%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Livingston 1, Rangers 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John Lundstram.

  3. Booking

    Sean Kelly (Livingston) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Livingston. Sean Kelly tries a through ball, but Ayo Obileye is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    John Souttar (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by John Souttar (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Joel Nouble (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Nouble (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lawrence (Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Sean Kelly (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Stephane Omeonga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Cristian Montaño replaces Phillip Cancar because of an injury.

Saturday 30th July 2022

