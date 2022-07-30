Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dylan Levitt's fine strike looked to have won the game for the visitors until the last minute

Jack Ross was denied a win on his maiden game as Dundee United boss as Ash Taylor's 90th-minute volley rescued a point for Kilmarnock on their Scottish Premiership return.

Dylan Levitt, now a permanent fixture in tangerine, fired the visitors into the lead on the stroke of half-time after a cute backheel from Steven Fletcher.

United were reduced to 10 men when Ian Harkes was shown a second yellow, and Killie took full advantage when Taylor smashed home at the back-post.

Steven Fletcher made his return to Scottish football 13 years after he left Easter Road for Burnley, but he didn't do much for United in the majority of the first-half. That was until he got on the end of a Liam Smith cross, holding the ball up before back-heeling to Levitt who, on his first start as a permanent United player, smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The goal came very much against the run of play as only Kilmarnock had threatened up until that point. All their chances were falling to Liam Polworth - a player jettisoned on loan by former Killie manager Tommy Wright - but he could not effectively test goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, also making his first start.

Ian Harkes' booking early in the second-half was a curious one. The American snuck up behind Sam Walker, nicking the ball away from the Killie keeper as he tried to volley it up the field. Willie Collum showed him yellow, and he would do so again in the 72nd minute when Harkes caught Liam Donnelly with a late challenge.

Killie immediately looked to capitalise on the man advantage. Oli Shaw went close, smashing a close-range effort off the underside of the bar, with the ball bouncing down on the white line - but crucially, not over it.

United attempted to shut shop but the pressure finally told. A corner whipped in from the left found Taylor at the back post, with the centre-half lamping the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Man of the Match - Dylan Levitt

A goal in his first game as a permanent United player, he looks a fine addition, again.

Post-match takeaways - Questions still unanswered for both sides

Optimism and intrigue were in the air pre-match. How would Kilmarnock handle their return to the top flight? What would Jack Ross' Dundee United look like?

Well, neither question was answered indefinitely. The first half was tetchy, with United looking a little undercooked in their first game of the season.

However, the goal buoyed them and they looked more likely to score again until the red card came for Harkes. His new manager will not be happy with two silly bookings.

Kilmarnock relied on a last-minute goal but they looked like they can hold their own against an established Premiership outfit.

What's next?

Kilmarnock have a trip to Ibrox next Saturday to face Rangers (15:00), while United play AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night in Europa Conference League qualifying (20:00).

