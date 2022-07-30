Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock1Dundee UtdDundee United1

Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United: Ash Taylor rescues point for Premiership returnees

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Dylan Levitt rifles in the only goal
Dylan Levitt's fine strike looked to have won the game for the visitors until the last minute

Jack Ross was denied a win on his maiden game as Dundee United boss as Ash Taylor's 90th-minute volley rescued a point for Kilmarnock on their Scottish Premiership return.

Dylan Levitt, now a permanent fixture in tangerine, fired the visitors into the lead on the stroke of half-time after a cute backheel from Steven Fletcher.

United were reduced to 10 men when Ian Harkes was shown a second yellow, and Killie took full advantage when Taylor smashed home at the back-post.

Steven Fletcher made his return to Scottish football 13 years after he left Easter Road for Burnley, but he didn't do much for United in the majority of the first-half. That was until he got on the end of a Liam Smith cross, holding the ball up before back-heeling to Levitt who, on his first start as a permanent United player, smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The goal came very much against the run of play as only Kilmarnock had threatened up until that point. All their chances were falling to Liam Polworth - a player jettisoned on loan by former Killie manager Tommy Wright - but he could not effectively test goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, also making his first start.

Ian Harkes' booking early in the second-half was a curious one. The American snuck up behind Sam Walker, nicking the ball away from the Killie keeper as he tried to volley it up the field. Willie Collum showed him yellow, and he would do so again in the 72nd minute when Harkes caught Liam Donnelly with a late challenge.

Killie immediately looked to capitalise on the man advantage. Oli Shaw went close, smashing a close-range effort off the underside of the bar, with the ball bouncing down on the white line - but crucially, not over it.

United attempted to shut shop but the pressure finally told. A corner whipped in from the left found Taylor at the back post, with the centre-half lamping the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Man of the Match - Dylan Levitt

Dylan Levitt is surrounded be teammates
A goal in his first game as a permanent United player, he looks a fine addition, again.

Post-match takeaways - Questions still unanswered for both sides

Optimism and intrigue were in the air pre-match. How would Kilmarnock handle their return to the top flight? What would Jack Ross' Dundee United look like?

Well, neither question was answered indefinitely. The first half was tetchy, with United looking a little undercooked in their first game of the season.

However, the goal buoyed them and they looked more likely to score again until the red card came for Harkes. His new manager will not be happy with two silly bookings.

Kilmarnock relied on a last-minute goal but they looked like they can hold their own against an established Premiership outfit.

What's next?

Kilmarnock have a trip to Ibrox next Saturday to face Rangers (15:00), while United play AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night in Europa Conference League qualifying (20:00).

Player of the match

SmithLiam Smith

with an average of 7.20

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.50

  4. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    6.22

  5. Squad number21Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    6.05

  6. Squad number9Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.05

  7. Squad number20Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.03

  8. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    5.95

  9. Squad number27Player nameCameron
    Average rating

    5.90

  10. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.90

  11. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.84

  12. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    5.84

  13. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.79

  14. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    5.70

  15. Squad number22Player nameDonnelly
    Average rating

    5.69

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    6.94

  4. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    6.89

  5. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    6.87

  6. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    6.85

  7. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    6.82

  8. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    6.81

  9. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    6.73

  11. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    6.49

  12. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    5.82

  13. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    5.78

  14. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    5.66

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Walker
  • 19WrightSubstituted forCameronat 80'minutes
  • 5TaylorBooked at 83mins
  • 2Mayo
  • 25AlebiosuSubstituted forMurrayat 60'minutes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4PowerBooked at 47minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 60'minutes
  • 31Polworth
  • 21McInroy
  • 9Shaw
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forArmstrongat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Armstrong
  • 14Sanders
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 18Waters
  • 22Donnelly
  • 27Cameron
  • 34Watson
  • 50Woods

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 3McMann
  • 14Sibbald
  • 19Levitt
  • 23HarkesBooked at 71mins
  • 28Anim CudjoeSubstituted forMiddletonat 55'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forNiskanenat 71'minutes
  • 32WattSubstituted forGrahamat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10Clark
  • 11Chalmers
  • 13Eriksson
  • 15Middleton
  • 17Meekison
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Fotheringham
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
8,014

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Dundee United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Dundee United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Innes Cameron.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Dundee United 1. Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Liam Smith.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Armstrong.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Kerr McInroy tries a through ball, but Rory McKenzie is caught offside.

  9. Booking

    Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Innes Cameron replaces Joe Wright.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Polworth.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).

  15. Post update

    Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Liam Polworth.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rory McKenzie.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ross Graham replaces Tony Watt.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rory McKenzie.

  20. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ian Harkes (Dundee United) for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport