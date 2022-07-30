Kilmarnock v Dundee United

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Dundee Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hearts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Hibernian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Kilmarnock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Motherwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Ross County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|St Mirren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Livingston
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
The Daily Euros podcast looks ahead to tomorrow's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final
Alessia Russo: The England super sub who is making her name at Euro 2022
Visit England's Euro 2022 base camp to find out how the women switch off from football between matches
BBC Scotland finds out how the cost of living crisis is impacting Scottish football at all levels.
Supporters from each of the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs assess their team's chances for the new league season.
Geoff Wightman has been commentating on his son Jake's races for 18 years, but Tuesday's victory was the most special yet.
Team Scotland wheelchair basketball player Robyn Love says "sport is her superpower". Former Commonwealth Games athlete Kieron Achara went to meet her...
Laura Muir says it was touch and go whether she would even be fit to run before becoming only the second Scot to win an individual medal at a World Athletics Championships.
Brexit, and the resulting changes around work permits, has changed the transfer market for Scottish Premiership clubs.
Emotion in the galleries and on the course as Tiger Woods bids farewell to St Andrews, but not to the Open Championship.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland