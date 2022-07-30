Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hibs scored deep in stoppage time in Perth

Hibernian snatched all three points thanks to Rocky Bushiri's stoppage-time winner against 10-man St Johnstone.

Hibs dominated the action at McDiarmid Park without taking advantage until the centre-half's touch in crowded goalmouth.

Saints looked livelier in the second-half, but their recovery was hit by Murray Davidson's red card following a challenge on Ryan Porteous.

The result heaps more pressure on home manager Callum Davidson.

More to follow.

