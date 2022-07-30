Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0HibernianHibernian1

St Johnstone 0-1 Hibernian: Rocky Bushiri strikes late against 10-man hosts

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Hibs score
Hibs scored deep in stoppage time in Perth

Hibernian snatched all three points thanks to Rocky Bushiri's stoppage-time winner against 10-man St Johnstone.

Hibs dominated the action at McDiarmid Park without taking advantage until the centre-half's touch in crowded goalmouth.

Saints looked livelier in the second-half, but their recovery was hit by Murray Davidson's red card following a challenge on Ryan Porteous.

The result heaps more pressure on home manager Callum Davidson.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.76

  2. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.38

  3. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.49

  4. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    6.80

  5. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.28

  6. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    5.65

  7. Squad number8Player nameDavidson
    Average rating

    4.50

  8. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.15

  9. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    5.35

  10. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    5.16

  11. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    4.97

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    4.73

  2. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.64

  3. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.57

Hibernian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    5.87

  3. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    6.02

  4. Squad number5Player namePorteous
    Average rating

    5.57

  5. Squad number3Player nameCabraja
    Average rating

    5.87

  6. Squad number6Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    5.38

  8. Squad number20Player nameMelkersen
    Average rating

    5.80

  9. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.81

  10. Squad number10Player nameJair Tavares
    Average rating

    5.61

  11. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    5.87

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameDoyle-Hayes
    Average rating

    5.66

  2. Squad number9Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    4.98

  3. Squad number19Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    4.88

  4. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    6.38

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 13McGowan
  • 5Mitchell
  • 4Considine
  • 14WrightBooked at 55mins
  • 22HallbergSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
  • 8DavidsonBooked at 58mins
  • 19Montgomery
  • 23Carey
  • 29MurphySubstituted forMacPhersonat 61'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 17BairSubstituted forMayat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7May
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 16Mahon
  • 18MacPherson
  • 25Ballantyne
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 33Steven

Hibernian

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forCampbellat 78'minutes
  • 33BushiriBooked at 90mins
  • 5Porteous
  • 3CabrajaBooked at 81mins
  • 6KennehSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 89'minutes
  • 11Newell
  • 20MelkersenBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDoidgeat 69'minutes
  • 18HendersonBooked at 71mins
  • 10Vieira TavaresSubstituted forMitchellat 69'minutes
  • 23Youan

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 9Doidge
  • 17Bojang
  • 19Mitchell
  • 21Dabrowski
  • 24McGregor
  • 32Campbell
  • 34McClelland
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
5,793

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Hibernian 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Josh Campbell tries a through ball, but Thody Élie Youan is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Hibernian. Christian Doidge tries a through ball, but Ewan Henderson is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).

  7. Post update

    Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Hibernian 1. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Jake Doyle-Hayes replaces Nohan Kenneh.

  11. Booking

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thody Élie Youan (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nohan Kenneh (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. James Brown replaces Melker Hallberg.

  19. Booking

    Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian).

