Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Hibernian 1.
Hibernian snatched all three points thanks to Rocky Bushiri's stoppage-time winner against 10-man St Johnstone.
Hibs dominated the action at McDiarmid Park without taking advantage until the centre-half's touch in crowded goalmouth.
Saints looked livelier in the second-half, but their recovery was hit by Murray Davidson's red card following a challenge on Ryan Porteous.
The result heaps more pressure on home manager Callum Davidson.
More to follow.
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
4.97
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
5.57
Hibernian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number12Player nameCaddenAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number5Player namePorteousAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number3Player nameCabrajaAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number6Player nameKennehAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number20Player nameMelkersenAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number18Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number10Player nameJair TavaresAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number23Player nameYouanAverage rating
5.87
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number9Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number19Player nameMitchellAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
6.38
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Matthews
- 13McGowan
- 5Mitchell
- 4Considine
- 14WrightBooked at 55mins
- 22HallbergSubstituted forBrownat 85'minutes
- 8DavidsonBooked at 58mins
- 19Montgomery
- 23Carey
- 29MurphySubstituted forMacPhersonat 61'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 17BairSubstituted forMayat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 7May
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 16Mahon
- 18MacPherson
- 25Ballantyne
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 33Steven
Hibernian
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Marshall
- 12CaddenSubstituted forCampbellat 78'minutes
- 33BushiriBooked at 90mins
- 5Porteous
- 3CabrajaBooked at 81mins
- 6KennehSubstituted forDoyle-Hayesat 89'minutes
- 11Newell
- 20MelkersenBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDoidgeat 69'minutes
- 18HendersonBooked at 71mins
- 10Vieira TavaresSubstituted forMitchellat 69'minutes
- 23Youan
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 8Doyle-Hayes
- 9Doidge
- 17Bojang
- 19Mitchell
- 21Dabrowski
- 24McGregor
- 32Campbell
- 34McClelland
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 5,793
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Hibernian 1.
Post update
Offside, Hibernian. Josh Campbell tries a through ball, but Thody Élie Youan is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Hibernian. Christian Doidge tries a through ball, but Ewan Henderson is caught offside.
Booking
Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian).
Post update
Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Hibernian 1. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ewan Henderson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Andrew Considine.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Jake Doyle-Hayes replaces Nohan Kenneh.
Booking
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Thody Élie Youan (Hibernian).
Post update
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nohan Kenneh (Hibernian).
Post update
Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. James Brown replaces Melker Hallberg.
Booking
Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marijan Cabraja (Hibernian).