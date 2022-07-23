Match ends, France 1, Netherlands 0.
France overcame a stubborn Netherlands as they beat the defending champions in extra time to reach the semi-final of the Euros for the first time.
Eve Perisset finally broke the deadlock for Les Bleus from the spot in the 102nd minute to set up a last-four meeting with Germany in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.
That came after Kadidiatou Diani was fouled by Dominique Janssen inside the box, a decision given after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.
The Dutch had somehow repelled wave after wave of French attack as goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar produced one of the tournament's standout solo displays, though she could not get a strong enough hand on Perisset's spot-kick.
Star forward Vivianne Miedema missed a rare chance of her own for the Netherlands but it was always France who looked more threatening and Grace Geyoro headed a glorious opportunity wide in the final moments of normal time.
France end quarter-final hoodoo
This was the third-best side in the world against the one ranked fourth, but for long periods the gulf in class seemed a lot wider as France dominated a match in which they racked up 33 efforts on goal.
France boss Corinne Diacre said beforehand they would approach this encounter "with a sledgehammer" and that was how it appeared as they battered on the Dutch door from the off.
Chance after chance came and went after the dangerous Kadidiatou Diani first burst down the right during a swift counter attack only to be denied by Van Domselaar, something that would become a recurring theme.
The Dutch goalkeeper made another two saves in quick succession, first flinging herself through the air to tip away from her own defender Janssen's sliced clearance and then to deny Charlotte Bilbault from distance.
And when Van Domselaar could not thwart the French, defender Stefanie van der Gragt stepped up to do so - she turned Melvine Malard's effort off the line with her knees as somehow the Dutch clung on, and then foiled Geyoro moments later with another last-ditch clearance.
Van Domselaar continued to produce her shot-stopping heroics by palming away efforts from substitute Selma Bach and Wendie Renard after the break, also denying the latter with a finger-tip save in the final minutes of normal time.
The crucial moment eventually came in extra time, when Janssen caught Diani in a hopeful lunge that was not initially picked up by Ivana Martincic and instead flagged by the video assistant referee.
France have fallen at the quarter-final hurdle in their past three Euros, but Perisset's penalty was enough to break that run and send them into a semi-final with Germany.
Netherlands lack cutting edge
The Netherlands won this tournament under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman in 2017, reaching the World Cup final two years later, but current boss Mark Parsons said before the competition his evolving side are a work in progress.
Their hopes were boosted before the quarter-final by the return of Arsenal forward Miedema after a bout of Covid, but the 26-year-old cut an isolated figure for long spells as the Netherlands were forced to soak up pressure.
Miedema's one chance came in the first half from a corner, volleying over unmarked inside the box, and she struggled to shake off the attention of France centre-back Renard, who was impressive throughout.
When they did manage to eke out periods of possession the cutting edge was not there, and despite a valiant defensive effort and Van Domselaar's tournament-high 11 saves, their reign as European champions is over.
"I am unbelievably proud of the players and the staff, you saw the players give everything. There is not a player with an ounce of energy left," said Parsons.
"For us, continuing to build this special group that is forming, the future is bright, and I wish we could have shown that a bit more in this tournament - that wasn't meant to be."
Player of the match
van DomselaarDaphne van Domselaar
France
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameCascarinoAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number13Player nameBachaAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number7Player nameKarchaouiAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number11Player nameDianiAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number3Player nameRenardAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number10Player nameMatéoAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number6Player nameTolettiAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number22Player namePérissetAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number19Player nameMbock BathyAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number12Player nameMalardAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number14Player nameBilbaultAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number21Player namePeyraud-MagninAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number8Player nameGeyoroAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number18Player nameSarrAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number2Player namePalisAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number4Player nameTorrentAverage rating
5.79
Netherlands
Avg
- Squad number16Player namevan DomselaarAverage rating
8.69
- Squad number3Player namevan der GragtAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number14Player nameGroenenAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number6Player nameRoordAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number22Player nameBrugtsAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number10Player namevan de DonkAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number5Player nameWilmsAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number18Player nameCasparijAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number8Player nameSpitseAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number12Player namePelovaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number21Player nameEgurrolaAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number20Player nameJanssenAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number17Player nameLeuchterAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number2Player nameNouwenAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number9Player nameMiedemaAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number7Player nameBeerensteynAverage rating
5.34
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Peyraud-Magnin
- 22PérissetSubstituted forTorrentat 105'minutes
- 19Mbock Bathy
- 3Renard
- 7Karchaoui
- 14Bilbault
- 6TolettiSubstituted forPalisat 105'minutes
- 8GeyoroSubstituted forMatéoat 88'minutes
- 11DianiSubstituted forSarrat 105'minutes
- 12MalardSubstituted forBachaat 62'minutes
- 20Cascarino
Substitutes
- 1Chavas
- 2Palis
- 4Torrent
- 5Tounkara
- 10Matéo
- 13Bacha
- 15Dali
- 16Lerond
- 17Baltimore
- 18Sarr
- 23Cissoko
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 16van Domselaar
- 5WilmsSubstituted forEgurrolaat 115'minutes
- 3van der GragtBooked at 72mins
- 20JanssenBooked at 101mins
- 18CasparijSubstituted forNouwenat 105'minutes
- 14Groenen
- 10van de DonkSubstituted forBrugtsat 72'minutes
- 8SpitseSubstituted forLeuchterat 105'minutes
- 7BeerensteynSubstituted forRoordat 45'minutes
- 9MiedemaBooked at 103mins
- 12Pelova
Substitutes
- 1Weimar
- 2Nouwen
- 4van Dongen
- 6Roord
- 13Jansen
- 15Dijkstra
- 17Leuchter
- 19Olislagers
- 21Egurrola
- 22Brugts
- 23Lorsheyd
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
- Attendance:
- 9,764
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, France 1, Netherlands 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Ouleymata Sarr (France).
Post update
Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victoria Pelova with a cross.
Post update
Wendie Renard (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romée Leuchter (Netherlands).
Post update
Offside, France. Delphine Cascarino tries a through ball, but Clara Matéo is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Clara Matéo (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ouleymata Sarr.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Damaris Egurrola replaces Lynn Wilms because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marion Torrent (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.
Post update
Sakina Karchaoui (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Pelova (Netherlands).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Clara Matéo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clara Matéo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romée Leuchter.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Ella Palis replaces Sandie Toletti.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Ouleymata Sarr replaces Kadidiatou Diani.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Marion Torrent replaces Ève Périsset.
Is Fara William's paid based on words per minute?