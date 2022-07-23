Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

France overcame a stubborn Netherlands as they beat the defending champions in extra time to reach the semi-final of the Euros for the first time.

Eve Perisset finally broke the deadlock for Les Bleus from the spot in the 102nd minute to set up a last-four meeting with Germany in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

That came after Kadidiatou Diani was fouled by Dominique Janssen inside the box, a decision given after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

The Dutch had somehow repelled wave after wave of French attack as goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar produced one of the tournament's standout solo displays, though she could not get a strong enough hand on Perisset's spot-kick.

Star forward Vivianne Miedema missed a rare chance of her own for the Netherlands but it was always France who looked more threatening and Grace Geyoro headed a glorious opportunity wide in the final moments of normal time.

France end quarter-final hoodoo

This was the third-best side in the world against the one ranked fourth, but for long periods the gulf in class seemed a lot wider as France dominated a match in which they racked up 33 efforts on goal.

France boss Corinne Diacre said beforehand they would approach this encounter "with a sledgehammer" and that was how it appeared as they battered on the Dutch door from the off.

Chance after chance came and went after the dangerous Kadidiatou Diani first burst down the right during a swift counter attack only to be denied by Van Domselaar, something that would become a recurring theme.

The Dutch goalkeeper made another two saves in quick succession, first flinging herself through the air to tip away from her own defender Janssen's sliced clearance and then to deny Charlotte Bilbault from distance.

And when Van Domselaar could not thwart the French, defender Stefanie van der Gragt stepped up to do so - she turned Melvine Malard's effort off the line with her knees as somehow the Dutch clung on, and then foiled Geyoro moments later with another last-ditch clearance.

Van Domselaar continued to produce her shot-stopping heroics by palming away efforts from substitute Selma Bach and Wendie Renard after the break, also denying the latter with a finger-tip save in the final minutes of normal time.

The crucial moment eventually came in extra time, when Janssen caught Diani in a hopeful lunge that was not initially picked up by Ivana Martincic and instead flagged by the video assistant referee.

France have fallen at the quarter-final hurdle in their past three Euros, but Perisset's penalty was enough to break that run and send them into a semi-final with Germany.

Netherlands lack cutting edge

The Netherlands won this tournament under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman in 2017, reaching the World Cup final two years later, but current boss Mark Parsons said before the competition his evolving side are a work in progress.

Their hopes were boosted before the quarter-final by the return of Arsenal forward Miedema after a bout of Covid, but the 26-year-old cut an isolated figure for long spells as the Netherlands were forced to soak up pressure.

Miedema's one chance came in the first half from a corner, volleying over unmarked inside the box, and she struggled to shake off the attention of France centre-back Renard, who was impressive throughout.

When they did manage to eke out periods of possession the cutting edge was not there, and despite a valiant defensive effort and Van Domselaar's tournament-high 11 saves, their reign as European champions is over.

"I am unbelievably proud of the players and the staff, you saw the players give everything. There is not a player with an ounce of energy left," said Parsons.

"For us, continuing to build this special group that is forming, the future is bright, and I wish we could have shown that a bit more in this tournament - that wasn't meant to be."

Player of the match van Domselaar Daphne van Domselaar with an average of 8.69 France France France

Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands France Avg Squad number 20 Player name Cascarino Average rating 7.62 Squad number 13 Player name Bacha Average rating 7.33 Squad number 7 Player name Karchaoui Average rating 6.79 Squad number 11 Player name Diani Average rating 6.72 Squad number 3 Player name Renard Average rating 6.65 Squad number 10 Player name Matéo Average rating 6.44 Squad number 6 Player name Toletti Average rating 6.34 Squad number 22 Player name Périsset Average rating 6.33 Squad number 19 Player name Mbock Bathy Average rating 6.30 Squad number 12 Player name Malard Average rating 6.26 Squad number 14 Player name Bilbault Average rating 6.25 Squad number 21 Player name Peyraud-Magnin Average rating 6.17 Squad number 8 Player name Geyoro Average rating 6.15 Squad number 18 Player name Sarr Average rating 6.14 Squad number 2 Player name Palis Average rating 6.04 Squad number 4 Player name Torrent Average rating 5.79 Netherlands Avg Squad number 16 Player name van Domselaar Average rating 8.69 Squad number 3 Player name van der Gragt Average rating 7.87 Squad number 14 Player name Groenen Average rating 6.78 Squad number 6 Player name Roord Average rating 6.60 Squad number 22 Player name Brugts Average rating 6.53 Squad number 10 Player name van de Donk Average rating 6.26 Squad number 5 Player name Wilms Average rating 6.26 Squad number 18 Player name Casparij Average rating 6.26 Squad number 8 Player name Spitse Average rating 6.11 Squad number 12 Player name Pelova Average rating 5.97 Squad number 21 Player name Egurrola Average rating 5.96 Squad number 20 Player name Janssen Average rating 5.91 Squad number 17 Player name Leuchter Average rating 5.88 Squad number 2 Player name Nouwen Average rating 5.76 Squad number 9 Player name Miedema Average rating 5.55 Squad number 7 Player name Beerensteyn Average rating 5.34