Women's European Championship - Quarter-finals
FranceFrance1NetherlandsNetherlands0

France 1-0 Netherlands: Eve Perisset scores extra-time winner from the spot

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport at New York Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022comments175

France overcame a stubborn Netherlands as they beat the defending champions in extra time to reach the semi-final of the Euros for the first time.

Eve Perisset finally broke the deadlock for Les Bleus from the spot in the 102nd minute to set up a last-four meeting with Germany in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

That came after Kadidiatou Diani was fouled by Dominique Janssen inside the box, a decision given after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

The Dutch had somehow repelled wave after wave of French attack as goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar produced one of the tournament's standout solo displays, though she could not get a strong enough hand on Perisset's spot-kick.

Star forward Vivianne Miedema missed a rare chance of her own for the Netherlands but it was always France who looked more threatening and Grace Geyoro headed a glorious opportunity wide in the final moments of normal time.

France end quarter-final hoodoo

This was the third-best side in the world against the one ranked fourth, but for long periods the gulf in class seemed a lot wider as France dominated a match in which they racked up 33 efforts on goal.

France boss Corinne Diacre said beforehand they would approach this encounter "with a sledgehammer" and that was how it appeared as they battered on the Dutch door from the off.

Chance after chance came and went after the dangerous Kadidiatou Diani first burst down the right during a swift counter attack only to be denied by Van Domselaar, something that would become a recurring theme.

The Dutch goalkeeper made another two saves in quick succession, first flinging herself through the air to tip away from her own defender Janssen's sliced clearance and then to deny Charlotte Bilbault from distance.

And when Van Domselaar could not thwart the French, defender Stefanie van der Gragt stepped up to do so - she turned Melvine Malard's effort off the line with her knees as somehow the Dutch clung on, and then foiled Geyoro moments later with another last-ditch clearance.

Van Domselaar continued to produce her shot-stopping heroics by palming away efforts from substitute Selma Bach and Wendie Renard after the break, also denying the latter with a finger-tip save in the final minutes of normal time.

The crucial moment eventually came in extra time, when Janssen caught Diani in a hopeful lunge that was not initially picked up by Ivana Martincic and instead flagged by the video assistant referee.

France have fallen at the quarter-final hurdle in their past three Euros, but Perisset's penalty was enough to break that run and send them into a semi-final with Germany.

Netherlands lack cutting edge

The Netherlands won this tournament under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman in 2017, reaching the World Cup final two years later, but current boss Mark Parsons said before the competition his evolving side are a work in progress.

Their hopes were boosted before the quarter-final by the return of Arsenal forward Miedema after a bout of Covid, but the 26-year-old cut an isolated figure for long spells as the Netherlands were forced to soak up pressure.

Miedema's one chance came in the first half from a corner, volleying over unmarked inside the box, and she struggled to shake off the attention of France centre-back Renard, who was impressive throughout.

When they did manage to eke out periods of possession the cutting edge was not there, and despite a valiant defensive effort and Van Domselaar's tournament-high 11 saves, their reign as European champions is over.

"I am unbelievably proud of the players and the staff, you saw the players give everything. There is not a player with an ounce of energy left," said Parsons.

"For us, continuing to build this special group that is forming, the future is bright, and I wish we could have shown that a bit more in this tournament - that wasn't meant to be."

Player of the match

van DomselaarDaphne van Domselaar

with an average of 8.69

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Peyraud-Magnin
  • 22PérissetSubstituted forTorrentat 105'minutes
  • 19Mbock Bathy
  • 3Renard
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 14Bilbault
  • 6TolettiSubstituted forPalisat 105'minutes
  • 8GeyoroSubstituted forMatéoat 88'minutes
  • 11DianiSubstituted forSarrat 105'minutes
  • 12MalardSubstituted forBachaat 62'minutes
  • 20Cascarino

Substitutes

  • 1Chavas
  • 2Palis
  • 4Torrent
  • 5Tounkara
  • 10Matéo
  • 13Bacha
  • 15Dali
  • 16Lerond
  • 17Baltimore
  • 18Sarr
  • 23Cissoko

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16van Domselaar
  • 5WilmsSubstituted forEgurrolaat 115'minutes
  • 3van der GragtBooked at 72mins
  • 20JanssenBooked at 101mins
  • 18CasparijSubstituted forNouwenat 105'minutes
  • 14Groenen
  • 10van de DonkSubstituted forBrugtsat 72'minutes
  • 8SpitseSubstituted forLeuchterat 105'minutes
  • 7BeerensteynSubstituted forRoordat 45'minutes
  • 9MiedemaBooked at 103mins
  • 12Pelova

Substitutes

  • 1Weimar
  • 2Nouwen
  • 4van Dongen
  • 6Roord
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 17Leuchter
  • 19Olislagers
  • 21Egurrola
  • 22Brugts
  • 23Lorsheyd
Referee:
Ivana Martincic
Attendance:
9,764

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home33
Away9
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home12
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 1, Netherlands 0.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, France 1, Netherlands 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ouleymata Sarr (France).

  5. Post update

    Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victoria Pelova with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Wendie Renard (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Romée Leuchter (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Offside, France. Delphine Cascarino tries a through ball, but Clara Matéo is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Clara Matéo (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ouleymata Sarr.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Damaris Egurrola replaces Lynn Wilms because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marion Torrent (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Delphine Cascarino.

  13. Post update

    Sakina Karchaoui (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Pelova (Netherlands).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ouleymata Sarr (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Clara Matéo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Romée Leuchter.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Ella Palis replaces Sandie Toletti.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Ouleymata Sarr replaces Kadidiatou Diani.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Marion Torrent replaces Ève Périsset.

Comments

Join the conversation

175 comments

  • Comment posted by Red Devil Lewis, today at 22:50

    Another very tough watch. The lack of composure in the final 3rd by all teams is astounding.

    Is Fara William's paid based on words per minute?

    • Reply posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 22:51

      LLLFCGBR1981 replied:
      Yep France missed a lot of chances and almost cost them

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:37

    Feel sorry for Daphne von Domselaar, what a performance from her in goals. So much for all those who harp on about the standard of women goalies because she is brilliant.

    • Reply posted by Wee Mad Arthurs Parole Officer, today at 22:41

      Wee Mad Arthurs Parole Officer replied:
      Oh give it a rest. Just for once comment without having a dig at everyone who don't think like you.

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:42

    France played well and should have been out of sight,credit to the Dutch keeper,she played well

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:44

    How poor has the strikers been at these Womens Euros. Good lord. How many shots did France have against the Netherlands. If they had a clinical finisher then they would have thrashed them

    • Reply posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 23:04

      TheSecretPundit replied:
      It's been like that for much of the tournament. Snatching at shots, making bad decisions, missing sitters. Still all too common.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 22:43

    No one can say France didn't deserve their victory. Should've been done in the regulation, though. France played the game. Dutch watched the game.

    • Reply posted by Ackwern, today at 22:45

      Ackwern replied:
      You only deserve a victory by scoring more goals and nothing else counts.

  • Comment posted by chelseadad, today at 22:35

    Incredible energy in the second half of Ex Time, hats off for the effort by both sides.

  • Comment posted by Baggieman, today at 23:11

    None of the four teams in the semi finals were convincing in their quarter finals . Anyone of them can win this tournament.

  • Comment posted by wonderstuff66, today at 22:40

    I watched this tonight and thought France really want to win this tournament! Well played!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 23:19

      Sport Report replied:
      Bleu is the colour, football is the game

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 22:38

    wow - just watched france v holland. It was like watching 2 teams who have seen football being played and were trying to copy. 20 years of womens football and it is still at this low level. why all the hype BBC?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 23:10

      Sport Report replied:
      If you don't like it, watch something else. Quite simple really.

  • Comment posted by paul n, today at 23:23

    anyone know the attendance?????, the media don't appear to mention it which seems strange bearing in mind the massive popularity of this tournament

    • Reply posted by Wisdom, today at 23:24

      Wisdom replied:
      1034 including the women making the tea.

  • Comment posted by steven, today at 23:07

    The finishing was absolutely appalling.

    • Reply posted by Willi, today at 23:11

      Willi replied:
      Agree. France had 33 shots at the net, 9 on target, and had to settle for a penalty in OT to decide the match.

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 23:07

    France look the real deal. Better finishing and they could win the tournament.

  • Comment posted by afc1903, today at 23:02

    Tend to agree with Willi - Germans are the best team in the tournament so far - favourites for me but you can’t write any of the last four off

    • Reply posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 23:03

      LLLFCGBR1981 replied:
      Great semifinal lineups it's going to be tough to call.

  • Comment posted by Baggieman, today at 23:00

    Did anyone tell Fara Williams she was a neutral pundit in France v Netherlands match? Was she not aware of the dress code?

    • Reply posted by James, today at 23:02

      James replied:
      I've said similar and made a complaint to the Beeb. She's blatantly worn all orange as a show of support to the Dutch. Why is the question? Suspect its more a case of her hating the French than loving the Dutch.

  • Comment posted by Antonio, today at 22:57

    Brilliant game of womens football. Two teams both trying their best, quality entertainment. France were way too good for Holland, too much skill.

  • Comment posted by davewaitch, today at 22:54

    Verstappen's team LOST!

    • Reply posted by You, today at 22:56

      You replied:
      The ref must be Masi's wife.

  • Comment posted by LLLFCGBR1981, today at 22:50

    France deserved it overall but the Dutch didn't play well at all. Germany will fancy their chances but again hard semifinals to call.

    • Reply posted by samjulie, today at 23:02

      samjulie replied:
      Well Said, it will be an interesting match up between Germany & France, but if Germany play to their own game, German steel could see them win.

      I do hope Germany beat France.
      It’s all about what pop does up front!
      A good game awaits!

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:47

    France have some very good flair players and they will take some stopping

  • Comment posted by Zhengchenggong, today at 22:39

    33 shots in a quarter final! Wow.

    • Reply posted by Wee Mad Arthurs Parole Officer, today at 22:45

      Wee Mad Arthurs Parole Officer replied:
      And 1 goal

  • Comment posted by Kenny Morris, today at 22:38

    Great game ,France the better team throughout . The winner of France v Germany will take some stopping.

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 22:40

      parkylane street replied:
      The lionesses will stop them