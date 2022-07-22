Women's Euro 2022 - France v Netherlands Date: Saturday, 23 July Venue: New York Stadium, Rotherham Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text, TV and radio coverage on the BBC Sport website

Netherlands boss Mark Parsons says he is still waiting for a "goosebumps" performance from his side as they prepare to face France in the Euro 2022 quarter-final in Rotherham.

The defending champions have lost Lieke Martens to a foot injury but Vivianne Miedema is back from a bout of Covid.

"We didn't come in on fire like France, Sweden or England. We had to grow, taking blows," said Englishman Parsons.

The winner faces Germany in the Milton Keynes semi-final next Wednesday.

France - who have never been beyond the Euros quarter-finals - are ranked third in the world, with the Dutch fourth. Sweden, the top ranked side in Europe, face hosts England in the other semi-final.

Sarina Wiegman led the Dutch to Euro 2017 glory but left to take charge of England last year, with Parsons replacing her.

"We're still waiting for that performance where we all say we got to a level that gives us goosebumps. The last six months have been what it was," he said.

Both sides won two of their group games, drawing the other one.

France boss Corinne Diacre said: "We are in a different scenario to the three group games. We approach it calmly - on the other hand, with a sledgehammer as it is absolutely necessary to win this match.

"We expect a match from two committed sides, but a game that is also open, where both teams want to score goals. I hope it will be an interesting spectacle for the supporters."

Netherlands defender Dominique Janssen told the BBC World Football podcast: "Everybody is upset about it [Martens' injury] but life goes on and we have to move forward.

"She went home. For her, it was the best thing to do and if I was in her situation, I totally understand why she left. She just needs to focus on her recovery now, not just the body but also the mind.

"She [Miedema] is definitely very happy to be out of her room again and we're also very happy to have her back on the pitch because she has very special qualities."

Data analysists Gracenote say this is the closely matched quarter-final. They give France a 54% chance of progression.