Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Ridvan Yilvan has made 72 appearances for Besiktas

Rangers are in negotiations to sign Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, according to his current club, Besiktas.

The Scottish Premiership club sold left-sided defender Calvin Bassey to Ajax for £19.6m this week.

The 21-year-old Yilmaz has already made 72 appearances for Besiktas and helped them finish sixth in the Super Lig last season.

A product of their youth academy, he has been capped five times.

"Besiktas Futbol A.S. reported to the public disclosure platform that negotiations have started with Glasgow Rangers club for the transfer of one of our professional football players, Ridvan Yilmaz," the Turkish club said in a statement.

"The statement sent from Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. to the public disclosure platform is as follows: 'Negotiations have started regarding the definitive transfer of our professional football player Ridvan Yilmaz to Rangers FC Club'."

Yilmaz is currently contracted to Besiktas until June 2023.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers side open their season against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership next Saturday.