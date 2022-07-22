Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Rocky Bushiri has been summoned to an SFA hearing on 11 August

Rocky Bushiri has been charged by the Scottish FA after playing in Hibernian's League Cup match with Greenock Morton despite being banned.

Hibs' exit from the tournament was confirmed by a points deduction for fielding the suspended defender.

Bushiri had been booked in his previous two games and will be the subject of an SFA hearing on 11 August.

Morton were awarded a 3-0 win over Bushiri's participation.

The Easter Road tie finished 1-1, with Morton winning the subsequent penalty shootout.

Hibs, with all their fixtures played, have a final tally of six points in Group D while Falkirk are on seven with a game to play. Morton and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic are both on four points, with Clyde on three.

League 1 Falkirk will hold on to top spot if they avoid defeat by visitors Clyde on Saturday, while Hibs will fall to third if there is a winner in the Morton v Bonnyrigg Rose match.

In any case Hibs' six points will not be enough for one of the three best runners-up spots in the last 16, which will also be made up of the eight group winners and Scotland's five European representatives.