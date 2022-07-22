Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Christos Tzolis scored a goal in each half in last season's Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth

Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis has joined Dutch side FC Twente in a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Greece international joined the Canaries from PAOK Salonika last summer for £8.8m.

He made 17 appearances in 2021-22, and his two goals both came in a 6-0 League Cup win over Bournemouth.

"It's important he gets plenty of game time, at a high level, over the course of this season," said assistant sporting director Neil Adams.

"We'll of course keep a very close eye on his development and progress, with the ultimate aim of him returning and contributing to what we're building here at Norwich City."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.