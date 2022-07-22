Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Elliot Simoes has also played in England with Doncaster Rovers during a loan spell in 2021

Salford City have signed winger Elliot Simoes on a one-year deal from French side AS Nancy for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old came through FC United of Manchester's youth setup and went on to join Barnsley in January 2019.

He made 27 appearances for the club before moving to Nancy in 2021.

"I'd say I'm a very direct player, I like to just run at players, one v one, dribbling, get on the half turn, so hopefully looking to get some goals and assists to help the team," he said.

