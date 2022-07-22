Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

David Moores (left) and manager Gerard Houllier paraded the Uefa Cup - part of Liverpool's cup treble in 2000-01 - through the city

Former Liverpool chairman and owner David Moores has died at the age of 76.

Moores was chairman at Anfield between 1991 and 2007, then became honorary life president after selling his majority stake to Americans Tom Hicks and George Gillet.

The club said in a statement external-link it was "deeply saddened" to learn of Moores' death.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with David's family and friends at this difficult time," it added.

Moores oversaw Liverpool's entry into the inaugural Premier League in 1992, and was at the helm as the club won 10 major trophies, including the Champions League in 2005 under manager Rafael Benitez.

The lifelong Reds fan attended his first game at Anfield for 10 years when he watched Liverpool win 5-2 against Everton in December 2019.

His uncle, Sir John Moores, was the founder of the Littlewoods retail empire and twice served as Everton chairman during the 1960s and 1970s.

Across his 16-year reign, Moores also appointed managers Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish offered condolences with his wife Marina to the Moores family.

Dalglish wrote on Twitter external-link : "He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed chairman, and he did a tremendous amount to help the club.

"He'll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP."