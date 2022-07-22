Last updated on .From the section European Football

James Lawrence's youth career saw him have spells with Arsenal, QPR, Sparta Rotterdam and Ajaz

Wales defender James Lawrence has joined Bundesliga 2 club FC Nuremburg.

Lawrence, 29, made more than 50 appearances in three seasons with fellow German second-tier side St Pauli before leaving the club at the end of last season.

Lawrence previously had spells with AS Trencin in Slovakia and Anderlecht.

He has won 11 caps for Wales since his debut against Albania in 2018 but injury saw him miss last summer's Euro 2020 finals.

On joining Nuremburg, Lawrence said he wanted to play regular football to secure a place in Wales' World Cup squad.