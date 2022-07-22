Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Mikael Ndjoli scored his last goal for Aldershot in a 1-1 draw with Halifax in May

Hartlepool United have signed forward Mikael Ndjoli on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old joins Pools following a short spell with Virginia Beach FC in the USA, where he scored four goals in five games.

Ndjoli spent last season with Aldershot Town, scoring six goals in 23 games for the National League club.

"He can play anywhere along the front, he's positive, plays with speed, really good in one-on-one situations," said Pools boss Paul Hartley.

Ndjoli came through Brentford's academy and then joined Bournemouth, who sent him out on loan to Kilmarnock, Gillingham and Motherwell before he moved to the Shots.

He is the 12th signing made since Hartley's appointment on 3 June and said: "I want to get the fans excited and off their seats. As soon as my agent mentioned the move, it was a no-brainer."

Hartlepool start the new season with a trip to Walsall on 30 July.

