Midfielder Ricky Aguiar scored twice for Swindon during his debut season with the team

Swindon Town midfielder Ricky Aguiar has signed a contract extension to stay at the club for another three years.

The 21-year-old joined the Robins in August 2021 from National League South side Worthing.

He made 15 appearances in League Two last season and scored two goals.

"I love the way we set out to play football from the back and dominate other teams, and I really want to play a key role and contribute to this," Aguiar said.

"I have no doubt with the team we currently have, we are capable of challenging for promotion, and I want to score goals and create them for my team-mates."