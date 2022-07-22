Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ron Gordon (centre) took in Hibs' 4-1 win away to Bonnyrigg Rose on Sunday

Ron Gordon says it's "absurd" that Hibernian's first home match of the Scottish Premiership season is against city rivals Heart of Midlothian.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place at Easter Road on the second weekend of top-flight fixtures.

Gordon says he has raised his frustrations with the SPFL.

"The scheduling is poorly planned on multiple fronts. I was shocked and very disappointed," he told the Down the Slope podcast. external-link

"We are going to be getting the West Stand of the stadium completed on Wednesday or Thursday before Hearts. And they knew that and they scheduled the biggest game of the year.

"It's a high-attendance day. You kill 4,000, 5,000 attendance that you're not going to get, it's foolish. But that's our reality.

"I've already had this conversation with the league and I just find it absurd."

The SPFL was approached for comment.