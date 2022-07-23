Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erik ten Hag seems to have taken nicely to his new role in the Manchester United hotseat with some stellar showings in pre-season while Steven Gerrard has spoken of the merits of getting to oversee a first summer in charge at Aston Villa.

The two sides finish off their pre-season tours of Australia by playing against each other on Saturday in Perth.

So how are they both shaping up with the new season less than two weeks away? What still needs to be done in terms of signings, targets and decisions that should be taken?

BBC Sport's football reporter Simon Stone has covered them up close, so ask him your questions.

You can send in your United questions here and the things you want to know about Aston Villa here.