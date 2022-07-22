Last updated on .From the section QPR

Taylor Richards made two Premier League substitute appearances for Brighton last season before joining Birmingham City on loan

Queens Park Rangers have signed Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

The 21-year-old has played five times for the Seagulls since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

He scored 11 goals in 48 games on loan at Doncaster Rovers in the 2020-21 season and played six matches in a loan spell at Birmingham City last season.

Richards grew up in Hammersmith and went to his first QPR game aged seven.

"QPR was the only team I wanted to go to because I am at home," Richards told the club website. external-link

"The manager's ideas stood out for me and I just want to be in his plans."

Richards is the fourth new player to join QPR since Michael Beale took over as manager last month.

"Taylor is a very, very talented boy who I have watched extensively in the past," Beale said.

"Given his age and the fact that he's a Hammersmith boy, I think he's perfect for us in terms of the identity we have as a team and as a club.

"He can play as a number 10, wide left, wide right - but predominately he is an attacking midfielder, a number eight. He gives us more competition and our midfield is looking stronger for it."

