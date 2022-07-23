Last updated on .From the section Hull

Benjamin Tetteh has played in Belgium, Czech Republic and Turkey

Hull City have signed Yeni Malatyaspor striker Benjamin Tetteh for a free transfer on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old Ghana international scored seven goals in 26 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Tetteh is the Tigers' eighth summer signing and fourth to join from Turkey after the club were taken over by Acun Medya Group, a Turkish company fronted by Acun Ilicali, last season.

He could make his debut against Bristol City on Saturday, 30 July.

