Last updated on .From the section Women's Euro 2022

Is it coming home?

Hosts England are into the semi-finals of the European Championship, where they will face Sweden on Tuesday (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Should Ella Toone get a start after her heroics in the quarter-final extra-time victory over Spain?

Striker Ellen White is aiming to match Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record for England, but should the in-form Alessia Russo start up front instead?

Choose your preferred XI from the 23-player squad below and share your team on social media.