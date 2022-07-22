Brentford complete signing of defender Ben Mee on a free transfer
From the section Brentford
Brentford have signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley this summer.
The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Bees.
More to follow.
