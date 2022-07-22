Close menu

Brentford complete signing of defender Ben Mee on a free transfer

Last updated on .From the section Brentfordcomments3

Breaking news

Brentford have signed central defender Ben Mee on a free transfer following his departure from Burnley this summer.

The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Bees.

More to follow.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

How to follow Brentford on the BBC bannerBrentford banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by Romski, today at 11:22

    Will Brentford go down this season?
    Name 3 teams that will finish below them.
    Discuss:

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 11:21

    You could have just updated yesterday's article to say it was complete like you did for Lingards.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:20

    Brentford will be fine next season despite the loss of Eriksen. Nice club.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport