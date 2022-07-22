Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Jubril Okedina played two EFL Trophy games for Tottenham's U21 team before joining Cambridge

Cambridge United defender Jubril Okedina has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 21-year-old first joined the U's on loan from Tottenham Hotspur before agreeing a permanent move last summer.

He made 41 appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, including their 1-0 FA Cup third-round win at Premier League club Newcastle United.

"The past 18 months have shown us his huge potential," head coach Mark Bonner told the club website. external-link

"His task is to find the consistency required to go along with his undoubted athleticism and technical qualities to secure a regular place in the team and keep contributing to us in a positive manner."